Hadfield, Whittier elementary schools merge for new school year

WAUKESHA — Hadfield and Whittier elementary schools will be combining together this year into one big Hadfield Elementary School at 733 Linden St. With the semester starting on Sept. 1, previous Whittier Principal Brandy Hart, will be joining Principal Mike Elliott at Hadfield to be coprincipals all the students.
In previous years, both schools had been operating below 50% capacity. That paired with a budget shortfall in the Waukesha School District this year led to combining the two schools as a cost-saving measure, according to Elliott.
“The great thing about it is we both have a lot of good community resources that can come together and support one building,” said Elliott, who added that the combined school means opportunities for full-time school social work, full-time music, art and physical education teachers and a fulltime school psychologist. In previous years, teachers were splitting positions between schools, which made scheduling difficult. “Yes, there’s more children in one place, but there’s also a lot of adult support in one place.”
Hadfield has more square feet, is handicapped-accessible with an elevator and has capacity for 500 students; hence it became the host of the combined schools. With 399 students enrolled in the upcoming year as of Tuesday, the school has made continuous improvements throughout the summer.
Hadfield Elementary has brand new floors, the entire school was repainted, the gym floor was replaced and every classroom has a 75-inch, smart panel TV. They will be installing two new playgrounds next week as well.
“I think when the kids walk in, they’ll feel so proud of the new school,” said Hart.
Throughout the summer Hadfield Elementary hosted three evenings of “play at the park,” where students, teachers and the two principals came out to spend time with one another. At the last one, around 75 to 100 people came.
Last week, teachers visited over 400 students at 265 students’ homes. They met with families and dropped off welcome packets for everyone.
Tonight, the school is hosting an open house event from 4 to 7 p.m. Students will meet their teachers, pick up their free backpacks, have their pictures taken and enjoy fun activities. Parents can register their children, figure out busing options and will have access to community resources. The students will also have the chance to vote on their new mascot.
“We’re really excited about open house tomorrow night,” said Elliott on Wednesday. “We try to make it an all-inclusive event, and the teachers are really excited.”
Hart added that every child will receive a T-shirt at the open house that they are encouraged to wear on the first day of school. The teachers have their new school motto printed on the front; “Be here, be you, belong,” with an emphasis on belonging, according to Hart.
The plan
“Our biggest hope for students is that they feel like they belong here,” said Hart. “Whether they used to come to Hadfield or they used to go to Whittier or this is a brand-new school for them, belonging is our number-one thing.”
Throughout the summer, Hart and Elliott spent a lot of their time figuring out how to run a two-principal model school.
“We’ve split up subjects, we’ve split up different meetings and different support for different families by the alphabet,” said Hart. “We’ll evaluate as we go because this really isn’t a model that is seen in elementary schools anywhere.”
“It’s been rather easy to work together,” said Elliott. “Brandy is way more detail-oriented than I am, which is great. Her strengths support me, my strengths support her and it’s been working really well.”
Each principal will have equal input on teacher evaluations, but certain subjects will be directed toward each principal. Questions regarding math or social studies will go to Elliott, and those about literacy and writing will go to Hart.
The school with have two 4K classes, three teachers for each grade from kindergarten through fourth and two teachers for fifth grade.
Hart and Elliott have worked hard all summer and are excited for the school year to begin next week. Their number-one goal is to welcome the kids and help them with the new transition by making they and their families comfortable.
While challenges may come along the way like any typical school might face, the principals and their staff are excited and ready to welcome the kids. “The hopes for the students are that they can feel accepted, find their path and that we can really bring down the anxiety of everyone coming together, and get them to become one community,” said Elliott.