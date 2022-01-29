Hadfield, Whittier schools might merge

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha is considering merging Hadfield and Whittier Elementary Schools, citing school enrollment, long-term financial circumstances, and the potential for delivering additional services to students.
The final decision will be made by the full School Board, likely in March at the soonest.
The district as a whole has seen student enrollment decrease over recent years, declining from 13,143 in 2012 to 11,316 now — that’s about a 14% decrease. Enrollment is projected to decline through at least 2030.
Declining enrollment is not unique to Waukesha Schools; it is has taken place across Wisconsin. Just in Waukesha County, there are a dozen districts seeing fewer students. Contributing factors include smaller families, an aging population, the local housing market, school choice, and more.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
“I think the driver is birth rate,” said Waukesha Chief Financial Officer Darren Clark. “And then you multiply that by more choice and options for students.”
At Hadfield and Whittier specifically, enrollment over the last decade has declined by much more than the district overall. Hadfield was at 411 students in 2011-12 and Whittier at 352; they’re now at 215 and 192, respectively. Those declines are collectively a negative percent change of 46.6%. Combining the schools is anticipated to move capacity to somewhere around 85%.
The plan would be to merge the schools beginning with the 2022-23 school year. School Choice will re-open to allow parents a full opportunity to make a decision on their students’ school, and current attendance boundaries would be merged for next school year.
The schools are about 1.8 miles apart. It is not decided at this point which building would house the merged student and staff bodies.
Hadfield is the oldest site and among the oldest buildings in the district, dating back to the late 1800s.
What would become of the building left empty from a merger is undecided at this point.
Financial considerations
The district currently has an annual structural deficit of $3.5-4 million and expects a $7-7.5 million budget shortfall for the 2022-23 school year. The primary factors are continued enrollment decline, a historically high increase in the cost of doing business and no increase in per pupil funding at the state level.
One of the financial benefits of merging Hadfield and Whittier would be funding the operations and maintenance of one school building rather than two.
“It’s a little over $900,000 each year,” said School Board President Joe Como, on what the merge would save, emphasizing the need to address the structural deficit.
Regarding staffing, a merged school is expected to be more efficient. As of now, the two elementary schools have 24 classroom teachers between them; a new, merged school is expected to need 20, but the district is confident the remaining four would be able to fill positions in other locations within Waukesha Schools, especially considering the regular retirements and resignations in the district.
A few years ago, when one of the district’s major projects was implementing additional security in schools, the expected next phase would be addressing the elementary schools, Clark said.
“Even at that time, we told the community the next phase was going to be a review of our elementary footprint,” he said.
Additional services
Having a more populated, better staffed school would enable a “three section” model, meaning three classes per grade, allowing for more stable full-time staffing. Neither Hadfield or Whitter are three-section schools right now.
“When you get in a threesection school, that allows you to have full-time specialists like phy ed, music, art,” said Superintendent Jim Sebert. “Sometimes, in the smaller schools because the population is lower you end up traveling people because there’s not enough for somebody to be full time at that school; and that creates some inefficiencies... anytime people are in the car, they’re obviously not able to impact children.”
Special education services and before- and after-school services would be consolidated and likely expanded under a merged Hadfield and Whittier school as well.
Additionally, having more permanent staff on site allows more people to fill gaps in staffing, which has at times proven a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not the first time
This isn’t the first time Waukesha Schools has considered merging elementary schools. In 2019, the school board voted 7-1 to close Blair Elementary.
Like Hadfield and Whittier, Blair was at low capacity and near alternative schools within the district.
“We had three (other) schools that were in a mile of each other,” said Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch. “Summit View, Lowell (and) Hawthorne.”
Summit View has been a high-capacity school, but Hawthorne and Lowell were both at low capacity. Former Blair students were moved to Hawthorne and Lowell.
Timeline Listening sessions about the possible merger are planed for the community. The first is Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Whittier Library. That will be followed by another session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Hadfield Library and another Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Theodora Winton Youmans Cafeteria at Les Paul Middle School.
The full School Board will likely discuss the potential merger at their Feb. 9 meeting as well.