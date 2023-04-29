TOWN OF LISBON — Hamilton High School Drama Society presents “Pippin” May 5-7 at the Hamilton Fine Arts Center.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. for the Sunday performance.
Heir to the Frankish throne, young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. The production is recommended for ages 15 and older due to mature content. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at hamiltonfineartscenter.com or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance. The HFAC is located at W220N6151 Town Line Road in the Town of Lisbon.