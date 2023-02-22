SUSSEX — Hamilton School Board President Gabe Kolesari will resign effective April 1 due to medical reasons. Kolesari has been a member of the board for the past 34 years and served as board president for the past 21 years. His current term was set to expire in 2025.
“I want to express my appreciation for the opportunity and honor in serving the students, families and staff of the Hamilton School District for the past 34 years. It has been a wonderful experience and personal source of pride to work with the teachers, administrators, community and fellow Board members to make a positive difference in the lives of our students,” noted Kolesari.
Kolesari was also President of Cooperative Educational Service Agency 1 Board of Control for 31 years. He was a past president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) and remains a mentor. Kolesari is currently a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) commander and Sussex Area Service Club (SAS) member.
Kolesari is a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran and has a rich history of community service. He is deeply involved in the Village of Sussex and is known and respected for his belief in always putting children first.
“I have enjoyed working with the School Board and encourage them to continue the important work they do on behalf of the children of this district,” Kolesari said.
The school board vacancy will be filled.