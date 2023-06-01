SUSSEX — A Facebook page claiming to be Hamilton High School raised eyebrows on Thursday.
Facebook users were confused that the page was posting rants about pronouns and religious statements.
The page also has other posts from 2021 which are related to school happenings.
The page lists the Hamilton School District website and information.
Nicole Koglin, director of communications for the Hamilton School District, said, “The page you are referring to is not our Facebook page. It was not created, nor is it managed, by anyone within the Hamilton School District. We have reported the problem to Facebook. Our Hamilton School District Facebook page is the only page we manage.”
The actual Facebook page is at: facebook.com/hamiltonschooldistrict.