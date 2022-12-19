Hamilton senior addresses girls’ locker room concerns through student newspaper

TOWN OF LISBON — Questions and concerns regarding Hamilton High School’s girls locker rooms have been circling after an opinion piece titled “The Locker Room Issue” was published in the school’s student newspaper, The Charger Press.
The author, senior Bronwyn Rhoades, said she’s played club soccer since she was little and played for HHS her sophomore year. As a student-athlete she used the girls’ locker rooms.
Rhoades never thought much about the boys’ locker rooms and how they might be different. Until, that is, she experienced the differences first hand while taking shelter in one of them with classmates during a tornado drill in October.
“When I walked in, I was kind of surprised,” said Rhoades. “It looked clean, the lockers were big enough and the boys were able to keep some of their backpacks and equipment in the lockers, which the girls aren’t able to do.”
Rhoades’ surprise turned into frustration as she realized the layout of the boys’ locker room was more concerning to her than the tornado warning.
“It was frustrating to see because as female athletes, it kind of made us feel like we were at a disadvantage,” said Rhoades, who added that she’s spoken with girls at the school who have expensive sports equipment and don’t have an area to lock it up or store it.
On the first floor of HHS, there are two boys’ locker rooms, two girls’ locker rooms and the 874-squarefoot Women’s Team Room, dedicated solely to girls sports including lockers, showers, one bathroom stall, one sink and one urinal, according to Hamilton Communications Director Nicole Koglin.
Rhoades mentioned the urinal in the Women’s Team Room along with other problems, including limited locker space and a bathroom stall door that doesn’t shut correctly.
In addition, Rhoades brought up the “mud room.” Though she hasn’t seen it, she said she heard from others that it is a locker room area downstairs that is predominately for football players.
Koglin, who checked building floor plans, confirmed that there is a “mud room.” It was part of the 1970 addition and it is used by football, wrestling, track and baseball teams. The mud room, located in the basement, has one toilet and one urinal, according to Koglin.
Rhoades felt the best way to draw attention to the situation was to write about it. She has been an active writer since her sophomore year.
“At the end of the day it wasn’t about me or the article,” said Rhoades. “It was about equality and how I wanted the girls to have the same opportunity as the boys.”
Addressing concerns
Improvements to the girls’ locker rooms were already included in the district’s capital improvement plan, according to the Hamilton School District in a statement. The lockers in the girls’ locker rooms were scheduled to be replaced during the 2021-22 school year. But due to supply chain issues, they were unable to acquire the lockers themselves and had to delay the project.
“While plans were already in place to address these concerns, statements made in the recent Charger Press article are not taken lightly,” said the district in a statement.
Each bathroom stall door latch in the girls’ locker room was checked. One latch was not working properly. It has since been addressed, according to the district.
“Today in college and in high school and other government- funded facilities there are lawsuits very often regarding equality between men and women’s facilities,” said Rhoades. “I don’t think it’s a Hamiltonspecific issue. It’s been happening around the country for a really long time.”
The district said they take tremendous pride in all their athletic teams and facilities, and administration is listening to students and working with them to answer questions and concerns as they plan the next steps.
“I felt it was important to reach out directly to the student who raised these concerns,” said Hamilton School District Superintendent Paul Mielke in a statement. “I am glad I had the opportunity to sit down with her, discuss facility conditions and outline any immediate improvements that can be made.”
Hamilton High School Principal Becky Newcomer said they’ve had parents reach out regarding the article, and Newcomer is actively replying to all emails and phone calls.
“I am happy to schedule locker room tours for students who request them because we want to be entirely transparent and responsive to any student concerns. I will personally lead the tours,” said Newcomer.
Moving forward
According to the district, a club called Amplify Hamilton is brand-new for the 2022-23 school year. The club is designed to support the growth of female sports and aid in developing female athletes through advocacy and action. For more information about Amplify visit https://bit.ly/3hsvWPm.
The Hamilton athletic director and director of buildings and grounds are currently reviewing the conditions of all high school locker rooms. The review started earlier this month in addition to regularly scheduled maintenance, according to the district.
Recently, the district sent out a survey asking community members for feedback regarding a possible recurring operational referendum. This type of referendum asks voters to approve funding above the annual revenue limit.
In addition, the survey also asks for community members to answer questions about specific projects that could total as much as $72.9 million in new expenses.
One of these projects includes updating the Hamilton High cafeteria and kitchen. One option is to expand the kitchen and cafeteria into the gym, and a new gym would be built. According to Koglin, new boys and girls locker rooms would be part of this new gym area.
Though Rhoades graduates this spring and might not be around to see a change in the locker rooms, she said she isn’t concerned about how she might personally benefit from it.
“My parents always told me to leave some place better than you found it, so this is kind of my way of trying to fix it for future people,” said Rhoades, who added that she wants her younger sister, a freshman and student-athlete at HHS, to have the benefits of an improved locker room.