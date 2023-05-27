TOWN OF LISBON — Four Hamilton High School juniors were selected to attend Badger Boys State and the American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State this summer.
Charlie Klawitter and Amandeep Singh will attend Badger Boys State June 11-17 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Margaret Watson and Margaret Kidd will attend American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State June 18-23 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. For 80 years, Wisconsin high school juniors have been chosen to participate in this unique week-long civic leadership program where they learn about Wisconsin’s system of government. Students learn about city, county and state government by carrying out citizenship procedures such as campaigning, voting and holding offices.