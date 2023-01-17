Hands-on paths to careers and more

WAUKESHA — Students in the School District of Waukesha have several options to help prepare them for college and the workforce. There are different programs that are a benefit to both students and local businesses.
Mollie Haubenschild, career and technical education coordinator, school to career coordinator and academic and career planning coordinator for the district, said grades 6-12 can go through the academic and career planning. Students interact with one teacher that provides them some lessons around exploring who they are and what their interests are. It helps them figure out how they might chart their career paths.
“The lessons are differentiated by grade level. Part of the process is for them to learn what it takes, planning wise, to reach a potential career goal,” Haubenschild said.
She used the example of a student wanting to become a dentist and finding out the different steps to make that a reality. This means to find out what type of skills, schooling and experiences are needed to prepare for it.
“It helps them plan out a gameplan and A, B and C options. Exposing them to the different opportunities and helping them understand what classes to take in high school to help them prepare for or try out potential career pathways,” she said. Another avenue for students is the career technical education classes. Those courses are designed to give students some experiential-based learning, project learning and hands-on learning. The classes mimic real world experiences.
“It could be in accounting and they (students) are working through actual accounting problems that they would see if they ended up becoming an accountant in the real world,” Haubenschild said.
There are automobile classes where students change brakes and tires. They are doing things that will help them in that career pathway.
In addition to all that is the workplace learning.
“In all four of our major areas: business and marketing, family consumer science, tech ed and health science, the students would have the opportunity to participate in a co-op internship or youth apprentice,” she said.
The youth apprentice is registered through the Department of Workforce Development.
The district partners with the Waukesha County Technical College. Students have to accumulate 450 hours during the school year.
The internship program is similar and also requires 450 hours with a corresponding course. The program is not registered through the DWD. These would be careers that don’t necessarily align with one of the youth apprenticeships that exist. It could also be a student who is going through multiple areas of a business.
Robyn Ludtke, senior vice president of strategic initiatives and workforce for the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said career exposure opportunities allow students to better understand how they contribute to the talent pipeline.
“These opportunities also help students make informed decisions about their future prior to completing high school, whether that be to attend a post-secondary (two- or four-year), enter the job force, etc. Additionally, students engaging in these opportunities while still in high school allows them to make decisions with support and guidance from their teachers and/or families,” Ludtke said.
There are times when a student changes their mind about a specific career interest.
Often students stick it out since it is a job. Haubenschild added most kids need a job in high school and they tend to make pretty good money.
“We can exit them out the program if need be. The ultimate goal of the district is to say we want you to try it out now. We don’t want you to get thousands of dollars in debt within two years of school, then realize you have a complete change of trajectory,” Haubenschild said.
It is ideal for a student to try out as much as they can now to know if it is the right fit.
Early recruiting
Businesses are realizing that they can start looking for employees sooner than college.
Haubenschild said businesses are starting to catch on that they need to catch people earlier. In manufacturing, if a business waits until a student is at WCTC, the student may already have a job.
“They may already have an employer who is sponsoring a full apprenticeship or sending them to this training.
If they don’t reach lower, they are already missing out on that talent pipeline,” she said.
Interacting with high school students, whether it is just a tour or a speaker, is beneficial. Another benefit for participating businesses is they have an opportunity to fill labor shortage gaps.
“Not only do they provide temporary employees to support current labor shortages, they also help businesses gain a better understanding of the talent entering the workforce and how to best prepare for what’s to come,” Ludtke said.
Ludtke said that the business landscape has changed and continues to change.
“It’s important for students to understand that things can change quickly and being both flexible and adaptable are really important traits to take with them as they enter the job market,” Ludtke said.
The Waukesha County Business Alliance hosts an annual program, Bridging the Gap for Waukesha County, which showcases business-education partnerships, district-wide academic and career planning efforts and regional collaboration among post-secondary institutions. This year’s program, held at Waukesha County Technical College on April 27, will have an emphasis on programs such as dual-enrollment and youth apprenticeships.
Anyone interested in attending should visit the alliance’s website at www.waukesha.org.