PEWAUKEE - Dozens of police cars and fire trucks, two horses, an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and hundreds of others paraded down a packed residential street for over an hour in what spectators say has to be the biggest parade Pewaukee has ever seen.
Over 600 vehicles, organizers estimated, were in attendance for a birthday parade for Delaney Krings.
Delaney turned 5 on Friday, but family and doctors fear it’s her last birthday as she has a large brain tumor. The family strived to make her final birthday special. “I’m just floored by how many people came out to do this,” said Sandy Schroeder, Delaney’s great aunt. “The whole flavor of it was like a party, a party for her. Given the situation it’s kind of heavy and sad, but this I think is just wonderful to celebrate Delaney.”
Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six.
Community responds
The birthday parade was organized by the Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts.
“We don’t have the privilege of knowing Delaney, but I am thrilled to be one of all these people who hope to make her feel loved,” said Cara Wertz, a participant in the parade.
Vehicles lined up several rows wide in the Waukesha County Technical College parking lot before proceeding to Delaney’s house just outside downtown Pewaukee.
Before the parade began, City of Pewaukee Mayor Steve Bierce read a joint proclamation from the village and city declaring Dec. 16, 2022 Princess Delaney Krings Day.
“Delaney sprinkles kindness on others through acts of compassion because she is pure of heart and doesn’t realize it comes back in unimaginable ways,” Bierce said.
The sound of sirens echoed as fire trucks and police cars from around the Milwaukee region began the parade. First responders from Pewaukee, New Berlin, Waukesha and West Allis, among others, were part of the parade, as well as two horses from the Milwaukee Police Department.
Dozens of snowplows followed, fitting for the snowy night in the low 20s.
While Disney, Christmas and other uplifting songs played from the Krings’ front yard, hundreds more vehicles came down the street including trucks and cars from companies and school buses. Some participants decorated their trailers with birthday and holiday decorations. Other floats were filled with characters like Mickey Mouse and SpongeBob.
“I think what makes this special is that it’s really a celebration tonight,” said Scott Barfield, a participant in the parade. “I don’t live far and I really can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night. I’m just wishing I still had my trailer so I could’ve done something cool like these other people.”
The parade continued for over an hour as vehicles with license plates from at least three states came down to wish Delaney a happy birthday.
Friends and family asked or birthday cards for Delaney, and 15,000 cards from around the world poured in. A GoFundMe for the family is at https://www.gofundme.co m/f/delaney-krings.
“I think it was wonderful that people put so much effort in; there’s so much good in the world, so many good-hearted people,” Schroeder said. “I just want to remind people to keep praying because we’re still praying for a miracle. I know it looks grim, but we’re still praying.”