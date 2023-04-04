HARTLAND — Amy Harker-Murray was elected to the Hartland/Lakeside Joint No. 3 School Board seat on Tuesday. Harker-Murray beat out Chris Adsit with 2,076 amount of votes or 50.1% percentage of votes. Adsit had 2,061 votes or 49.7%. There were eight write-ins.
Harker-Murray previously said “I want to ensure HLSD remains one of the top districts in the state. Prior school board members worked collaboratively with the administration to reach this high level of success.”
HLSD has two pressing issues, according to Harker-Murray, like most districts in Wisconsin, the district is facing a financial cliff next year with an anticipated funding gap of approximately $800,000.
“We need board members who will advocate for improved public education funding, including increasing the percent districts are reimbursed for special education services, currently only 30%. A second pressing issue is the resignation of our superintendent. Our district has been in the top 10, out of over 400 districts in the state, for the past several years, and we need to find a new superintendent who will continue this tradition of excellence,” she said.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Amy Harker-Murray
|2,076
|50.1%
|Chris Adsit
|2,061
|49.7%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|4,145
3 of 3 units reported (100%)
