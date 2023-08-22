HARTLAND — The Hartland-Lakeside School Board voted to approve a resolution which censures board member Tom Harter on Monday night.
The dissenting vote came from Harter who spoke via conference call.
There was no discussion from the board. The resolution states the events surrounding Tom Harter and his son, former school board member John Harter, have “undermined the board’s ability to successfully communicate and reinforce the district’s vision in guiding principles throughout the school community.”
The resolution read out loud on Monday night said, “While the criminal complaint does not allege any criminal conduct on the part of board member Tom Harter, it nevertheless it makes it clear he was aware his son was not spending a sufficient number of nights at his Pewaukee home to establish a residence in a district or voting purposes of making him eligible for service on the school board.”
The board voted to censure Tom Harter and “issue a no confidence vote against him.”
John Harter was convicted of using his father’s address on his candidacy documents while residing in a different municipality. John, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of election fraud falsify voter registration. He was sentenced in Waukesha County Circuit Court in July.
For count one, John was sentenced to 30 days of Huber release. He was fined $3,026 for the other two counts.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint that John, who at the time was on the Hartland-Lakeside board, didn’t live in the school district.
John’s Declaration of Candidacy and campaign finance statement listed an address on Lakeside Drive in Pewaukee and both were signed by him, indicating that he met the residency and voting qualifications for his candidacy for the board, the criminal complaint said.
John’s father, Tom Harter, lives at the Lakeside Drive home, which is actually in the Town of Delafield.
The legal qualifications for becoming a school board member state a candidate must reside in the school district for at least 28 consecutive days at the time of filing the required documents.
A detective checked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation records on John, which revealed his home address to be an apartment in Brookfield. Both of his vehicles’ titles had the Brookfield address listed, the complaint said.
Brookfield is not in the Hartland-Lakeside School District.
Tom is also on the Hartland-Lakeside School Board. His present term runs through April of 2024. He was formerly the board president, but resigned from that position in March.
Tom was told by the detective that records showed John doesn’t sleep at the house on Lakeside Drive. He was asked if the detective was wrong about that. Tom said the majority of the time John was not there, the complaint said. Tom said John is usually at his Brookfield address, and that John was on the school board at the time. He added John doesn’t actually sleep at the residence on Lakeside Drive, the complaint said.
The board secretary told the detective that she takes in candidacy paperwork and registration, but there is no verification of the address or information.
John resigned from the Hartland-Lakeside School Board on April 5.