HARTLAND — Hartland-Lakeside School District Superintendent Nancy Nikolay announced her resignation on Monday after a decade with the district, according to an email to parents obtained by The Freeman. This is the second superintendent to resign in the Lake Country area recently.
“It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter,” Nikolay wrote in the email. “...This is a special community and I am thankful for the incredible support our families have provided our schools over the years.”
Nikolay wrote that she is honored to have served the district as assistant superintendent and superintendent since 2013, adding that the district has dedicated teachers, support staff and administrators.
Nikolay’s resignation is effective June 30. In June 2020, she was appointed as interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.
“It will be difficult to leave this wonderful community and amazing staff,” she wrote.
This comes after Arrowhead Union High School District Superintendent Laura Myrah announced her retirement in December, saying that politics infiltrating school districts led to her decision.
“Over the last year or so, extraneous influences have forced a drastic change upon the focus of my job,” Myrah said in her retirement letter. “Consequently, I struggle to find happiness and success within my educational leadership and work.”
Myrah noted in her letter that she does not believe political agendas should have influence in classrooms.
“Educators’ professional expertise and dedicated efforts on behalf of students should be respected, trusted and valued,” Myrah wrote. “Lately, teachers and administrators are encountering mistrust, disrespect and a forced shift in our prioritized areas of focus. It’s disheartening to observe and experience this.”
Nikolay did not immediately respond for further comment on her resignation.