HARTLAND — Hartland police identified people killed on Friday as two adults and four children that resided together in an apartment, according to the Hartland Police Department.
The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.
All six of the people located at 700 Mansfield Court in the village of Hartland had a single gunshot wound. Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound has been determined to be self-inflicted. The details and context of all the other individual’s wounds are still under investigation. There is also evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located.
“There has not been anyone else of interest identified in relation to this investigation and there is no further danger to the community regarding this incident. This incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community. The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones so I would ask that everyone respect their request,” Torin J. Misko Chief of Police Hartland Police Department said.