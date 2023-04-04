HARTLAND – Incumbent Jeffrey Pfannerstill will be retaining his position as village president. Pfannerstill defeated Donna Dorau with 1,884 votes, or 58.5 percent of the votes.
Pfannerstill told the Freeman he is seeking the office for another two-year term to keep moving Hartland forward. Some issues he will focus on will be working to keep the paramedic and fire service funded without taxing the people more. He also wants to honor the village’s history while moving into the future by listening to the people and allowing only good developments that complement the village.
Another thing Pfannerstill noted was that he doesn’t think the village president role should be involved in divisiveness. He added that he meets with people that disagree with him so they can talk through the matters. A constituent brought up a sign ordinance last year, and after looking into what they said, he agreed with them that changes should be made, according to Pfannerstill. Currently, the sign ordinance is being changed.
Pfannerstill said that as the village president he serves and represents all the people, he respects all people and he listens to them.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jeffrey Pfannerstill
|1,884
|58.5%
|Donna Dorau
|1,333
|41.4%
|Write-ins
|6
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|3,223
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.