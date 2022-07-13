HARTLAND — Trustee Tom Truttschel apologized during Monday’s Village Board meeting for having a controversial flag in his yard that read "Joe and the hoe gotta go." The flag referred to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Truttschel’s yard was along the parade route for the Hartland Hometown Celebration on June 26.
“I just wanted to address the board and also the citizens of Hartland. Recently at the hometown parade I had used some poor judgment and hanging a flag that people took offense to and rightfully so based on their feelings and I appreciate that. And the last thing I want to do is have that negatively affect the people of this village and the board so I just wanted to offer my sincere apology for that day,” Truttschel said.
The Freeman reached out to Truttschel on Tuesday morning but didn’t hear a response by publication time. No other residents brought up the sign during Monday’s meeting. Several residents, however, spoke during the last board meeting in June to express disappointment about the flag.
Truttschel previously told The Freeman he was having a gathering and watching the parade in Hartland.
'I was there on my property as a village resident with many friends getting ready to watch the parade. A young lady stopped by and was pointing at the flag that was hanging down from the tree,' he said.
He said the woman was upset and didn’t like the “political satire” on the flag. He said he spoke to her very nicely but told her he appreciated and respected what she was saying and will consider it. He told her that he needed to move on as he had guests waiting.
“She wanted to talk more and I had a lot of people arriving and a lot going on. In no way was I operating as a village trustee but as a village resident at my home,” Truttschel said.
He added he has been married for 33 years to “his awesome wife” and have “three young ladies that I’ve raised.”
“I am very respectful to women. Always have treated women with respect. The approach they have taken to attack me, I don’t understand it. That is what they decided to do. All I can tell you is that I do respect women tremendously and have always felt that way. If you ask anybody in the village of Hartland who knows me over the years I have been here, that has always been my way of treating people. Things just got blown out of context and there was some real vulgarities used by some of the people who came (during the June meeting),” Truttschel said.
Village Board President Jeff Pfannerstill told The Freeman: “The village does not regulate free speech on private property. When someone is in their citizen capacity and not in a village capacity it is not something the board can necessarily work on. It would fall into a citizen issue and as I said the board doesn’t regulate freedom of speech on private property.”