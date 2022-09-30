HARTLAND — Hartland-Lakeside School District School Board President Tom Harter’s nomination of his son to the Library Board was denied and sent back to the district on Monday during the Hartland Village Board meeting. The vote was 5-1 with Jeffrey Pfannerstill, village president, being the dissenting vote.
The position on the Library Board is currently held by kindergarten teacher Michele Plank.
Pfannerstill said a while back, a Library Board member was not reappointed and that caused some confusion.
“People didn’t know if it was allowable to not reappoint because in the past, in Hartland, it had been when a person wanted to get off (the board), they got off. It caused the law to be looked into,” Pfannerstill said.
Pfannerstill said under the law, Library Board members should serve a three-year term and not an indefinite one as listed on the village website. Plank was appointed to the board in 2011 and has served ever since, without being reappointed.
“I realized it and it is an honest mistake. We weren’t doing it right. To make it official it’s got to go through the board. The person (on the Library Board) never came across to the Village Board,” he said.
The president of the district’s Board of Education nominates someone to represent the district on the Library Board. The Village Board must then approve the nomination.
Several parents and a current member of the Library Board spoke out against the nomination of Joseph Harter to the board. There is an online petition which has been signed by over 200 people as of Monday against Joseph Harter’s nomination.
“In her (Plank’s) role on the Library Board she fosters valuable connections between the schools and the library. She gives information to school families on how to encourage early literacy by utilizing library resources, partnering with Mr. Peters to promote the library to young families and countless other actions that strengthen the tie between our library and our schools, which in turn creates a stronger fabric to tie all of Hartland together,” a parent said at the meeting on Monday.
The parent added Plank’s shoes would be very hard to fill, which is why she is surprised “that last week, Harter nominated his son as the district board member for the library, a position that isn’t even vacant,” she said.
Another parent pointed to the issue of nepotism.
“This seems to me to be the definition of nepotism, appointing an unqualified son to a position that has dozens of far more qualified candidates,” the parent said.
Lee Bromberger, president of the Library Board, spoke about Plank as an exemplary person to have on the board.
“I know about putting people together and leading them. It’s very important who we put on the board. I want to remind the board the general precedent is we are appointed for a three-year-term,” Bromberger said.
He asked the village to keep Plank through April 2023.
“I don’t understand the need to remove her now. It really disrupts subsets of continuity that we have,” he said.
Bromberger added no one would want to volunteer to serve on the board if they knew at any time for any reason the term can be revoked.
Tom Harter spoke during public comment and said as school board president he would pick someone for the Library Board who is qualified.
“There is some back and forth whether or not Joseph Harter, my son, is qualified. I believe so,” Harter said.
He added his son is a third-year medical student and has been an excellent source of information to help navigate through the COVID years.
Board discussion
Pfannerstill said he needed the name of a nominee and it could be Plank or anyone else. He added he believed the school district needed to figure it out and that the meeting was not “the battlefield for this fight.”
“He (Harter) did the nomination and it’s coming to us for a reason, and we don’t just blanket approve everything,” Trustee Ann Wallschlager said. “So I’m not real happy about some of this that has come up. I was surprised it came through and there was no papers or anything. I’m not comfortable with it,” She added the Library Board has done a great job and she was impressed with the board.
“I think that with all the resources we have and the people in our community that there would be someone more qualified and better for this position,” she said.
Trustee Adam Pfeiffer also felt the nomination happened “hot and fast” and the school district wasn’t given the opportunity to weigh in. He added he had hoped it would go to the school board and then come to the Village Board.
‘An honest mistake’
Pfannerstill voted against sending Harter’s name back, but clarified he wasn’t voting to approve it.
“My ‘no’ vote was because I believe we should postpone for a month to give the school board time to talk because we see there was a lot of people up in arms,” he said.
Pfannerstill explained the board can’t just approve Plank or anyone else to be appointed since it is not the appointing authority.
He told The Freeman on Tuesday the vote is “up or down and not something that can be amended and interject a different name,” he said.
It is up to the school board president, as the nominating authority, to provide a name. In order to fill the spot on the Library Board, he would have to come back to the board.
Pfannerstill said typically when a name is voted down it isn’t brought back up again but it could be. He added it is possible for a person to resend the same name over and over but whether the board would keep taking it up after it was voted down is unknown.
He wanted to be clear there was no malicious intent toward Plank and described the error of the Village Board not approving her reappointment as “an honest mistake.”