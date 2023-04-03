HARTLAND – Village Board President Jeffrey Pfannerstill was cited for a March 18 incident involving a hit and run-unattended vehicle, according to online court records.
The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. on East Capitol Drive in Hartland on Saturday, March 18. He was served a citation on March 28, according to a copy of the citation. An upcoming court date is set for May 24.
“I was in a parking lot and at a very low rate of speed backing out of a parking spot with the wheel turned all the way. The back passenger side bumper of my car made contact with the back passenger side corner of another car,” Pfannerstill told The Freeman.
Pfannerstill said he was driving a commercial vehicle and doesn’t know if it was owned by his place of work. He wanted to report the incident to work first.
After putting in a full report to work, Pfannerstill returned to the car on Monday, March 20, and left all of his insurance and contact information which is how the Sheriff’s Department was able to get in contact with him.
Pfannerstill wouldn’t disclose what parking lot or where he was. “I’m just going to say that I was in a parking lot. I was totally cleared by work and have talked to work to be driving the vehicle.”
Pfannerstill said he was going under three miles per hour when backing out of the parking lot and he didn’t have his foot on the gas. However, the other car did have some damages including a crack in the bumper cover, and some cracks in the rear tail light cover with a little piece that had broken out.
There was almost no damage to the vehicle Pfannerstill was driving other than one small blemish, he said. Pfannerstill also said there was no alcohol involved and he was watching a movie prior to the incident.
Pfannerstill, who was first elected in 2017, is running for re-election on Tuesday. His challenger is Donna Dorau.
The Freeman filed an open records request for the police report.