MILWAUKEE - Charges in connection with a Milwaukee murder have been leveled against a Hartland woman who allegedly hid the body of a man in her vehicle Jan. 17 before struggling with police in Dane County.
Angelina J. Ruesch, 28, is charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with hiding a corpse — party to a crime, and aiding a felon — party to a crime.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County on Jan. 22, Ruesch drove to Cambridge with the body of Adam R. McCormick, 34, inside the vehicle shortly after he was killed in Milwaukee.
Ruesch allegedly drove to a gas station and began asking people for a ride and money.
Authorities were called, according to the complaint, and when they arrived, Ruesch fought with police on the street while armed with a 9-mm pistol.
She was eventually tasered and subdued, police said.
According to the complaint, McCormick was murdered early that morning by Ruesch's associate, Mack Darrell Chambliss, 48, at a Fairmount Avenue home. Investigators at the scene said they found fresh blood on the front steps outside the house and bloody footprints on the basement stairs.
Police also reported the strong odor of bleach from inside the basement and a duffle bag containing a spent 9-mm bullet casing.
Investigators of the Milwaukee killing said they spoke with the owner of the Fairmount Avenue home. The owner said he'd left his house under the supervision of Danelle Eaton, 35, of Milwaukee, according to the complaint. The complaint states that both women — Ruesch and Eaton — were present at the house with Chambliss when Chambliss allegedly murdered McCormick. The criminal complaint said they assisted Chambliss with clearing evidence and hiding McCormick's body.
Eaton has also been charged with crimes in connection with the alleged murder.
Argument leads to shooting
Police said McCormick drove to the Fairmount Avenue home in his Mercedes Benz Jan. 16 to seek a sexual relationship with Ruesch, but instead became involved in an argument with Chambliss.
An eyewitness said Chambliss yelled, "You tried to set me up!" at McCormick before pistol whipping, shooting and killing him, according to police.
Following the alleged gunfire, Chambliss and Ruesch were seen putting McCormick's body, along with a bag of clothes and a carpet, into the Mercedes Benz by witnesses in the vicinity, the criminal complaint states.
Cambridge disturbance leads officers to Ruesch, McCormick
Ruesch came into contact with police in Dane County some 17 hours later.
Deputies in Cambridge said they responded to reports of a woman asking for money on Main Street at about 7:40 p.m. that night. They arrived at a local Piggly Wiggly parking lot and noted the presence of a Mercedes Benz that matched the license plates of a Mercedes which had fled a traffic stop in Jefferson County that day.
Ruesch wasn't with the car when police arrived, but she was found outside a nearby home on Main Street, according to the complaint. She struggled with police while armed with a 9-mm pistol.
Ultimately, police said, Ruesch was tazered, disarmed and subdued.
Her pistol's ballistic signature allegedly matched the markings from a spent bullet casing recovered at the Milwaukee murder scene.
Officers also inspected the Mercedes at the Piggly Wiggly and said they uncovered McCormick's body, wrapped in a blanket inside the car.
A security camera outside the Piggly Wiggly purportedly depicted Ruesch stepping out of the same Mercedes and wrapping a blanket around something in the back seat.
The Mercedes' registration — under McCormick's name — was subsequently found inside Chambliss' Milwaukee home during a later search.
A third woman, Melissa Calvert, 34, of Milwaukee, has also been charged in the murder investigation. Police said Calvert burned evidence associated with the killing in a fire pit outside her home.
If found guilty on all charges in Milwaukee County, Ruesch faces up to 22.5 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.
Ruesch remains in custody in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Authorities there have tentatively charged her with resisting or obstructing an officer while armed with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed with a deadly weapon.
Court records do not indicate when she is next due in court.