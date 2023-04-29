Hawks Inn Historical Museum/Delafield History Center to hold second art exhibit for Willie G. Davidson - 01

Artist Willie G. Davidson will hold a second art exhibit from today to Sept. 9 inside the Delafield History Center, 426 Wells St.

DELAFIELD — The Hawks Inn Historical Museum and the Delafield History Center, 426 Wells St., announced that Willie G. Davidson will hold a second art exhibit from today to Sept. 9 inside the Delafield History Center.

The art exhibit will feature more than 40 original watercolor paintings that explore the Delafield artist's passion for “placing pools of color on paper”, according to a statement, and inspiration through several evolutions over the last 50 years.

“When I was head of the Harley-Davidson design department, I didn’t have time to paint a lot,” said Davidson in a statement. “Now that I’m retired, I can spend every day in my art studio. This is my second career.”

An artist’s reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today, with refreshments.

