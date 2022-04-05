HARTLAND — Tiffany Hawley and John Harter were the top two vote-getters for the Hartland/Lakeside School Board on Tuesday. They will replace the seats being vacated by departing school board members Todd Nelson and Shannon Foley.
Hawley got the most votes with 1,415, or 31%, of the total. John Harter earned 1,347 votes, or 29.5%, of the total. Coming in third and fourth were Amy Harker-Murray with 1,031 votes, 22.6%, and Andrew Lambert with 759 votes, 16.6%.
There were 12 write-in votes. Votes are unofficial until canvassed.