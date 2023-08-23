WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County reminds pet owners of the dangers for their furry friends. Never leave pets unattended in your parked car. The temperature inside a car, even with windows open slightly, can quickly reach deadly levels. In sunlight temps can rise more than 30 degrees per minute, according to HAWS.
In extreme conditions, pets should remain indoors in a climate controlled environment. When pets must be outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun (a dog house does not provide relief from heat) and plenty of fresh, cool water. Heat stroke can be fatal for pets as well as people. Exercise your pets in the early morning or evening hours. Watch for hot asphalt which can burn sensitive pet paws.
It's important to be able to identify the symptoms of heat stress in your pet; the more common signs include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, restlessness, excessive thirst, lethargy and vomiting. Move the animal into the shade or an air-conditioned area, apply cold towels to the head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over the affected pet. Let the pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. When in doubt, always contact your veterinarian.
“Residents with concerns about a pet in their neighborhood should contact the Waukesha County Humane Officers at 262-896-8330,” notes HAWS’ Executive Director, Lynn Olenik. Owners who are concerned about their ability to keep their companion pets safe during hot weather are encouraged to call HAWS to discuss available alternatives.