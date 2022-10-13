WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
Brooks earlier withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court, which was granted.
Defense attorney and former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he had a few observations about Brooks’ representing himself. “He is smart as a fox and I think you can see he is not an ignorant person. He is an intelligent person. I always said he was but he needed to stop screwing around,” Bucher said.
Plaintiff: State of Wisconsin
Brooks on a number of occasions was removed from the courtroom after outbursts during the first week of the trial.
“He was having fun at court’s expense and the witnesses’ expense. I think he was bored. Jury selection and opening statements are boring. Now he has something to do, which is focusing on the testimony,” he said.
Bucher added Brooks is asking stupid but intelligent questions. Bucher said Brooks was asking about the plaintiff, the state of Wisconsin.
On Tuesday Brooks cross-examined witnesses, but also asked them if they knew the plaintiff in the case, the state of Wisconsin, or had ever seen it. Judge Jennifer Dorow sustained the repeated objections of prosecutors, telling Brooks to move on to another line of questioning or have his cross examination cut short.
At one point, Brooks responded, “These are relevant questions. The jury deserves to know who the plaintiff is in this matter. ... If they are to make an informed and intelligent decision, they should know who the plaintiff is.”
Bucher said he understood what Brooks was trying to ask.
“All he had to say was ‘Did you have any conversation with the district attorney’ or any of the police officers who were investigating this case. I see his point but he just doesn’t know how to ask. He has a handle on it but doesn’t quite grasp the fitness of it,” Bucher said.
He added he was happy to see Brooks stopped the childish antics and bickering.
Continued claims
Bucher also touched on Brooks’ claim that he is a sovereign citizen. In a previous hearing, Brooks said “It is me exercising my right to defend myself, to represent myself as a sovereign citizen. So essentially this matter today would be me appearing by special appearance.”
“Sovereign citizen” is a phrase commonly understood to describe people who maintain that courts have no jurisdiction over them or believe they are exempt from the law, but Bucher said Brooks saying this has no legal impact on the case.
Bucher said he dealt with this type of claim when he was district attorney many times. There are people who believe they are sovereign.
“Someone would appear in court as a sovereign citizen and they would file documents that were gibberish. It didn’t go anywhere,” he said.
During the second week, Brooks asked a police officer why he was dressed in his uniform. Again, Bucher understood what Brooks was trying to ask.
“I would ask that too. Maybe not a police officer since that is pretty obvious. I would ask the expert witness if they were retained in this case and who is paying your fee. It is a fair question. He is trying to refute the credibility,” Bucher said. He is happy to see the trial moving along quicker than last week.
“I feel bad for the witnesses who put up with these shenanigans,” Bucher said.
Predictions
Despite being more professional, there is nothing Brooks has said to make “any iota” of a difference in the case, according to Bucher.
“There is nothing in this trial that will change the outcome. Unless you believe in divine intervention, which I do, but they don’t respond to subpoenas. Unless there is a mistrial or something. His presumption of innocence, which is under the law, he has really dissolved it himself,” Bucher said.
If there are sparks flying it would be if Brooks testified himself, he said.
“If the government decides to light the fuse and cross-examine him aggressively,” he said.
He was taken aback this week when Brooks apologized for his behavior. Bucher thinks Brooks realized he needed to put his nose to the grindstone.
“I’m sure he wants to get out of it (the charges). He knows his fate. He knows he has six life terms plus hundreds of years. Plus he has Milwaukee County [charges] breathing over his back,” Bucher said.
