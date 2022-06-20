WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. today related to a change of venue motion. The state says Brooks hasn’t met the requirements to force a change, and his attorneys saying Brooks won’t be able to have a fair trial without it.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 83 criminal counts for his alleged actions on Nov. 21, 2021, including six counts of homicide by the use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, and dozens of counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as two counts of misdemeanor battery. In February, Brooks’ attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees requested any trial be held in a different venue, citing "extensive and pervasive" news coverage of the case.
On Friday, the state filed its response to the motion to change venue, saying Brooks’ attorneys failed to show community was so prejudiced against him that he could not get a fair trial. Answering the factors laid out by the state Supreme Court in determining whether a motion to change venue should be granted, the state in its response pointed to other high-profile cases, those being Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling and Boston Marathon bomber Dzokhar Tsarnaev, as examples where convictions were upheld in locally tried cases despite intense media coverage.