WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha teacher who brought attention to the removal of a song from a spring concert is holding hearing today, Wednesday, July 12, regarding her possible termination.
LIVE UPDATES
3:26 p.m. — Melissa Tempel, the Waukesha teacher facing termination in the “Rainbowland” controversy, said she tweeted about the song being rejected from the Heyer spring concert because she believed the public would want to know about it and to remind people they always have a voice. She admitted she did not consult district supervisors before doing so. The hearing is headed toward closing arguments more than three hours after it started. The Waukesha School Board is expected to begin weighing her fate today.
3:00 p.m. — Superintendent Jim Sebert said he called for Tempel to be terminated because of her “intolerable” failure to follow school district policies.
2:10 p.m. — Sharon Thiede, an assistant superintendent for the Waukesha School District, was tasked with an investigation into the comments made by Melissa Tempel in the "Rainbowland" controversy. She said she reviewed dozens of emails and voice messages and interviewed Tempel. She said she determined there were several school district policies violated — at least three — and noted there were substantial disruptions in district activities but no classroom disruptions. She viewed comments Tempel made as work-related due to her mentions of students in tweets she made.
1:10 p.m. — Mark Schneider, principal of Heyer Elementary, testified in the hearing that Tempel was never previously disciplined but he was not surprised at the district decision to terminate her due to the disruption the Heyer controversy caused. He also said she has been a great teacher” and it wasn’t for him to say if she should be terminated.
12:15 p.m. — The Waukesha School Board began to met at midday Wednesday to determine whether Melissa Tempel, the teacher involved in the "Rainbowland" controversy, should be fired as the district administration has recommended.
The board heard from attorneys from both sides, with the administration's attorney arguing Tempel violated school board policies governing employee complaints and concerns, bypassing a procedure set in place in taking it public to substitute her own opinion over the judgment of the School Board, and thereby causing a major disruption to the learning environment.
Tempel's attorney argued that firing her would violate Tempel's First Amendment rights, and her speech was protected as it came during her off-work hours and not within the context of instruction.
The sides will present witnesses before the board moves into closed session to deliberate her fate.
Melissa Tempel is a dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary School for the first grade.
Superintendent Jim Sebert confirmed to The Freeman the date of her hearing.
During the hearing, Tempel will have the right to legal representation at her expense, as well as the right to call witnesses, present evidence and/or testimony on her behalf, and to cross-examine district witnesses.
The Alliance for Education in Waukesha, on behalf of Tempel, previously provided a copy of the investigation letter to The Freeman. The letter was from Sebert to Tempel.
According to her Twitter profile, Tempel calls herself a "teacher activist."
The letter, dated May 15, said the district completed its investigation into Tempel’s conduct in response to the "Rainbowland" song not being included in a Heyer Elementary School concert.
The letter said Tempel is entitled to agree or disagree with the decision over the song however her way of expressing it was “inappropriate.” The letter said she violated various district policies and didn’t raise her concerns through the appropriate channels.
The letter said Tempel "significantly undermined the interests" of the district and did so "deliberately and repeatedly."
Sebert concluded the letter saying that he will be recommending to the Board of Education that her employment be terminated.
The letter said Tempel will be offered an opportunity for a hearing before the Board of Education regarding the recommendation of termination.
Background of controversy
The controversy around ”Rainbowland" by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus came after it was on the list of songs for first-graders at Heyer Elementary School to sing during a spring concert.
Tempel previously told The Freeman she and her colleague found "Rainbowland" and felt the students would love the catchy tune. The two first-grade teachers also came up with "Rainbow Connection" from "The Muppet Movie." They were also considering a Spanish song called "De Colores" which is about the colors of the world.
"It was a slow song so we thought we should pick ‘Rainbowland’ because it is faster. So the kids don’t get bored with slower songs," she said.
Tempel later received an email from the music teacher indicating the principal said they were not able to use "Rainbowland." Also on Tuesday, according to Tempel, she was told they couldn’t use "Rainbow Connection" due to a complaint.
Tempel felt the district was taking things too far and not looking out for the best interest of students.
"They need to feel welcome at the school and we need be transparent about what is going on. They are very confused as to why they can’t sing ‘Rainbowland.’ They are very hurt by it. They were so upset. I don’t know what to say. That is the honest truth," she said.
After initially banning the song "Rainbow Connection," administrators reversed their decision and allowed it be included.
In a previous letter, Board of Education President Kelly Piacsek and Sebert addressed the policy used to decide on the fate of "Rainbowland."
"This policy which is shared among hundreds of school districts across the country, states controversial topics include those which might create significant disagreement within the community, which this topic certainly has done," the letter said.
The letter said the Heyer officials made their decision after considering the song’s appropriateness for the school setting and subject matter in its lyrics. They also considered the age and maturity of the grade level.