WAUKESHA — A hearing is underway today to determine whether a teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulting her last fall will remain in the juvenile system or be waived into adult court to face criminal charges.
The teen, 14, is not being named by The Freeman unless charges are filed against him in adult court.
The boy has been charged in juvenile court with first-degree sex assault using a dangerous weapon, armed robbery using force, operating an auto without consent while armed and kidnapping.
Among the criteria used to determine whether a juvenile will be waived into adult court are whether there is “prosecutive merit” to the allegations, which defense attorney Nicole Ostrowski stipulated to. But the other factors include the juvenile’s personality and whether he or she has a mental disability, his or her maturity, treatment history and potential for responding to treatment; a juvenile’s prior record, if any, as well as motives and attitudes; the type and seriousness of the offense; and adequacy of facilities and services available to care for a juvenile.
Media was allowed to attend the hearing, but was instructed to leave the courtroom at several points during the morning testimony, as Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar ordered that when certain sensitive or legally confidential subject areas come up, they are to be discussed outside the media’s presence.
“I believe the victim in this case has constitutional privileges and protections,” Lazar said. “It’s salacious enough as it is. We don’t need to embarrass this woman any further.”
But the morning saw the testimony of three police officers who discussed their encounters with the alleged victim and the teen, and what they told them. They reported the alleged victim — who did not attend the hearing — reported she was at the book drop at the Waukesha Public Library on Nov. 30 when she saw the youth approach and assumed he was going to help her get her books into the receptacle.
Waukesha police Det. Tim Probst testified that the teen did put the books in the drop box, but then presented a knife and told her to get into the passenger seat. The teen drove her vehicle to a lot behind Taco John’s where he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. Another officer, Detective Kenny Stucker, said the boy later drove her back to an area about a block away from the school and ordered her out of her car. Probst said the teen threatened to kill the woman if she reported the incident.
After the woman went to Les Paul Middle School to summon help, she later retraced the route of the incident with officers. She at first was calm, but later in talking with police she was “crying and shaking at one point”, exhibited difficulty breathing and began hyperventilating and shaking uncontrollably, at which point an ambulance was summoned to take her to a hospital for examination, Probst said.
Stucker added after the woman was dropped off, the teen went home, dropped some items off, and returned to the vicinity to ditch the vehicle, where he was seen by officers and apprehended after short vehicular and foot pursuits. In his home police found a checkbook belonging to the victim, as well as CDs with her name on them, Stucker testified.
Stucker also interviewed the teen, who appeared to understand what was going on around him, but the teen’s parents were not present for it, he testified.
The teen told him he was walking around in Waukesha, looking for places to apply for work, got near the library, saw the woman with the books, assisted her with the books, then “became enraged,” produced a knife from his pocket and ordered the woman to the passenger seat, Stucker testified.
“He advised me he did not sexually assault the victim,” Stucker said.
He testified the boy had several municipal violations for which he had been cited. Ostrowski argued that police contacts do not mean the boy has a criminal record; there is no prior finding of delinquency against him.
Against waiver
Later in the morning, Kevin Tolzman, a social worker with the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services, testified that his department was against waiving the teen into adult court, feeling that the state’s Serious Juvenile Offender program could adequately meet the boy’s needs if he is adjudicated a delinquent in the juvenile system.
He said under the SJO, given the charges the boy faces, he could face up to five years of supervision if found delinquent. That supervision could be at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys in Irma, or monitoring in the community, or foster care. But, he said, the SJO is run by the state Department of Corrections, and the county’s HHS social workers would have no say over whether a supervision term is shortened, or where the boy is placed if he is put into the SJO.
The hearing continues this afternoon.