WAUKESHA — It has been said it takes a village to raise a child, but thanks to social media, women now have virtual and in person resources to help navigate the journey of motherhood.
Allison McGaver has a two-year-old son named Wes. She along with her husband recently moved to New Berlin. Previously McGaver worked in early childhood education and community engagement.
“When I became a mom, it was a few months before the pandemic and I had gone back to work for a few days after my maternity leave,” she said.
Her work ended up being shut down and McGaver became a stay-at-home mom after that.
“I was mourning all the experiences that I knew about from being in the field, that I wasn’t able to experience or have with my son,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, McGaver was unable to go to in-person social groups or “Mommy and me” yoga sessions. After things started to open back up, she found it difficult to find classes that fit her schedule and also didn’t break the bank.
“I wanted to do socialization not just for my son, but for myself. As someone who left the working field to be a stay-at-home mom ...it was isolation,” McGaver said.
McGaver spoke with another mom, Mallory Olley, whom she described as her wingman or wingmom. Olley was also a educator turned stay-at-home mom.
“I asked if people who could if we asked them to meet us up at the park,” she said.
They started a parents group called Park Pals which meets every other Wednesday (and some additional popups when able) at Lions Park in New Berlin at 10:30 a.m. There is no cost. At the first meeting there were 30 people, and during the next two meetings who showed up at the park increased. On Facebook, the group grew over a few weeks to more than 500 members, including some dads as well as moms.
With the group, not only does McGaver get to use her skills in early childhood education but she gets to meet other parents.
“In the past few weeks four parents have reached out to me asking about other community resources. We were able to bond over that common thread,” she said.
Parents have been open about sharing experiences and what they need to help them she said.
“We have been able to talk that through and get kids services that they need just from networking in this group,” she said.
Park Pals has a diverse pool of experience with its members. There are teachers, physical therapists, speech therapists and other experts willing to share advice and resources.
“It is becoming bigger than I ever imagined,” McGaver said.
From terrible twos to terrible teens
Chris Krasovich of Pewaukee has belonged to the private social media group Brew City Mamas for 15 years. Its 100 members found each other because they lived in a common area. Krasovich had young children but other members were single parents, newly married, or with slightly older kids. They had enough in common to be there for each other.
“Let me tell you how amazing that was. When I had young kiddos my husband was a pilot and was gone half the time. I couldn’t go anywhere in those long Wisconsin winter evenings,” Krasovich said.
While she had to stay put physically, she could hop online and virtually meet up with members of the group for sanity and support.
“It’s pretty amazing what we have supported each other through. From diapers and colic through the challenges of the teen years, through divorces, diseases and even deaths,” Krasovich said.
She appreciates that the platform is a safe place to ask questions and commiserate with each other.
“This group has been an incredible source of comfort and a wonderful resource,” she said.
Her two kids are teens now and she described the teen years as sticky and complicated. “I’m talking about very scary teen stuff and very frustrating early childhood stuff, it can run the gamut,” she said.
Krasovich added it is a relief for members to be able to explain what is going on with them and if anyone has dealt with a particular issue.
Paying it forward
Emily Schultz of Waukesha started joining social media groups when she was pregnant. Most of her groups were related to due dates.
“It helped discuss different pregnancy symptoms we were experiencing all together, and ways to alleviate the stress and symptoms on the body,” she said.
Schultz found a lot of great methods that worked for her through those groups. And after she had her baby, she found groups near Waukesha.
“This helped me learn about places to take my daughter that as a first time mom I had never heard of,” Schultz said.
She found the groups to be especially valuable during the pandemic.
“You can feel cooped up sometimes, so finding new adventures to take my little one really helped me to get out of the house,” she said.
Schultz also discovered paying it forward for the help she received.
“When I see a new mom going through postpartum depression like I did, I can help support them. When someone is looking for recommendations, or lately with the formula shortage is looking for a specific kind, I always keep my eyes out and see ways I can offer help,” she said When Schultz was breastfeeding, she ended up over producing. She had a freezer full of breastmilk in her house and her parents’ house; she had to buy an extra freezer and she still didn’t have enough room.
“I was bursting at the seams with what to do with it all,” she said.
Once more, social media offered help.
“I found a Facebook group called Human Milk 4 Human Babies, where I found local moms and who had medical conditions, their baby couldn’t tolerate formula, or they couldn’t produce,” Schultz said.
She donated her breastmilk to them and fed five babies over the course of 11 months.
Other than Facebook groups, Schultz found her child’s pediatrician, pediatric dentist, and sleep therapist all through asking for recommendations on social media.
“It has helped me through a lot of stages as a new mom, but also has allowed me to help others too,” Schultz said.