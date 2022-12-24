WAUKESHA — The Rotary District 6270 is working to raise $75,000 to purchase around 250 electrical generators and deliver them to shelters, community centers and so-called “invincibility stations” in southern and eastern Ukraine, where the need is greatest.
Peter Bosch, Waukesha Rotary member, follows a number of international news feeds besides communicating with people who reside there.
“There are nightly and daily air raids with anything from missiles to drones. There are a half a dozen civilians killed and probably two or three times as many wounded every day,” Bosch said.
The power is out 30% to 60% of Ukraine on a regular basis, according to what Bosch hears from groups he works with. Power is extremely unreliable in areas and the heat is out.
“When the sun goes down it is very dark due to the power being out. It is cold and there is a lot of broken infrastructure. Food isn’t getting to stores and so on,” he said.
Bosch said the invincibility stations have generators, heaters and food and water distribution.
“They are essentially insulated tents. When you go inside of them there is a heater and place to recharge your cell phone. That is probably one of the biggest issues. Their cell phones are their only form of communication. Being able to recharge their phone is a big thing for them. I can see it as a way they feel less alone,” Bosch said.
Bosch added it has to be a dismal existence which is why he urges people to help with this cause.
The Rotary partners with Be an Angel (BaA). BaA which is a Germany-based nonprofit working with Rotary in the U.S. and Ukraine. Along with its Milwaukee- based U.S. counterpart, BaA works with Rotary/UMANA efforts to send medical supplies from Milwaukee and Chicago and distribute them to the front line in Ukraine.
BaA delivers its supplies directly to people in Ukraine. (There are no intermediaries.) It also provides documentation of the deliveries.
Donations are tax-deductible. Visit https://bit.ly/UkrGens-Deets for details and https://bit.ly/UkrGens to donate.