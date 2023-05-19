WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha teacher who brought attention to the removal of a song from a spring concert is facing termination. Melissa Tempel is a dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary School for the first grade.
According to her Twitter profile, Tempel calls herself a “teacher activist.”
In a tweet on Wednesday, Tempel said, “Some first graders in Waukesha have been without their teacher for 31 days, they haven’t been told anything about where she is or why she’s gone. Tomorrow they will go to school and find out she is never coming back. Another dark day in Waukesha.”
The Alliance for Education in Waukesha, on behalf of Tempel, provided a copy of the investigation letter to The Freeman. The letter was from school district Superintendent Jim Sebert to Tempel.
The letter dated May 15, said the district completed its investigation into Tempel’s conduct in response to the “Rainbowland” song not being included in a Heyer concert.
The letter said the investigation included interviews with staff in the district, her social media postings, voicemails, emails and interviews she did with local and national media. District policies were also reviewed.
The letter said Tempel is entitled to agree or disagree with the decision over the song.
“However, the manner in which you chose to express your disagreement was inappropriate, disruptive, and in violation of various district policies. You failed to raise your concerns through the appropriate channels and instead took your concerns public in a manner intended to bring as much attention to the district’s decision as possible, which resulted in substantial disruption to the school environment,” the letter said.
The letter said Tempel violated several policies regarding employee concerns, student supervision and welfare, and employee expressions in a non-instructional setting.
The letter said Tempel “significantly undermined the interests” of the district and did so “deliberately and repeatedly.”
Sebert concluded the letter saying that he will be recommending to the Board of Education that her employment be terminated.
The letter said Tempel will be offered an opportunity for a hearing before the Board of Education regarding the recommendation of termination. The letter said Tempel needs to let Sebert know by May 26 if she wants a hearing. Otherwise, the board will consider and vote on the recommendation for termination based on evidence presented.
“At the hearing, you will have the right to legal representation at your expense, as well as the right to call witnesses, present evidence and/or testimony on your behalf, and to cross-examine district witnesses. At your request, the hearing may be held in open session,” the letter said.
Tempel’s statement
AEW provided a statement from Tempel on her behalf.
“During the last month and a half, I have received an outpouring of loving, supportive emails, phone calls, text messages and hand written letters from parents, colleagues, residents of Waukesha, and beyond. I have not been able to answer any of them, nor have I been able to check in on my students and their families. I would like to thank all of those who contacted me. Your support kept me going during this stressful time,” Tempel said.
Tempel, in the released statement, said the information she shared was during her personal time and off duty.
“I shared my feelings as an individual member of this community. I cannot allow others to be intimidated into silence so I do plan to pursue a First Amendment claim. These are matters of public concern which the public has a right to know about and I should not have been recommended for termination because I shared them,” Tempel’s statement said.
The AEW released a statement on Wednesday expressing disappointment over Tempel’s recommended termination.
The AEW said it sees this recommendation for termination “as one more attempt of the District to avoid accountability for its own poor decisions and lack of transparency. Melissa Tempel is an outstanding educator who spoke to parents and members of the community about the District’s on-going misuse of policy as a shield for its pattern of harmful decisions negatively impacting the school community.”
Sebert told The Freeman on Thursday, “This is a personnel matter so we are unable to make any comments at this time.”
The Freeman also reached out to all school board members. Board of Education President Kelly Piacsek said it “remains a confidential personnel matter that is being handled by administration.”
In a previous letter, Piacsek and Sebert addressed the policy used to decide on the fate of the song.
“This policy which is shared among hundreds of school districts across the country, states controversial topics include those which might create significant disagreement within the community, which this topic certainly has done,” the letter said.
The letter said the Heyer officials made their decision after considering the song’s appropriateness for the school setting and subject matter in its lyrics. They also considered the age and maturity of the grade level.
Strong reactions
At the April 12 board meeting, the United Unitarian Universalist congregation also hosted a “Rainbowland” singalong outside the Lindholm Building in a show of support for Tempel. Over 100 people sang the words to the song and held up signs in support.
Several people discussed the topic during public comment at the meeting.
Jay McDivitt discussed the negative impact the topic is having on the district.
“This has made us a global laughingstock,” the parent said. “We want to celebrate diversity because kids learn better in their own skin. Our children are not pawns in a political game of chess,” McDivitt said.
Stacy Keene said, “Each family has their own values, and a teacher has no right to come between that.”
DPI leader reacts
State Superintendent Jill Underly wrote a letter in April to Sebert and the Board of Education urging the reversal of the district’s Controversial Issues in the Classroom Policy.
The Controversial Issues in the Classroom Policy was created in 2017 and revised in 2022.
The district said certain signage within classrooms, including flags and posters about Pride, Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line, and more was not permitted.
The administration’s stated reasoning behind the signage directive has been to keep classroom displays within the confines of curriculum. The policy also states controversial topics include those that might create significant disagreement within the community.
Underly said in her letter that the district should re-evaluate the Controversial Issues in the Classroom Policy.
State Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha; state Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee; state Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield; and state Sen. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, sent a letter in response to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction chief.
The local Legislative leaders said Underly’s letter undermines local control.
“You should trust that the people of Waukesha have elected a board that represents them. The policies they enact reflect the values of the local community. This is what local control is all about,” the local legislative leaders said.
Underly’s letter expressed concern about potential harm to students and staff over the policy. She alludes to the controversy over the “Rainbowland” song. Underly mentioned the decision to place an employee on administrative leave.
“As district leaders, you can choose to reevaluate the decision to place a district employee on administrative leave and, instead, recognize that ‘acknowledging the rights of [the district’s] professional staff members as citizens in a democratic society’ is, in fact, in the best interests of the School District of Waukesha,” she said.
“Whether you realize it or not, you are, under the guise of protection, causing undue harm to students and staff,” she said.
In a separate letter, Allen said Underly failed to provide examples of how the policy harms students. He also said she could have called Sebert to talk through the issues instead of sending the letter.
“The controversy has to do with a school district policy that seeks to keep the focus on education instead of indoctrination. In calling for a change to that policy, Superintendent Underly is violating the principle of local control of school boards. Meanwhile, Wisconsin math and reading scores have dropped during the tenure of Superintendent Underly, and Wisconsin ranks as the worst state for discrepancies between black and white students. Instead of focusing on quality public education, Superintendent Underly has chosen to engage in stirring up political controversy without even taking time to understand the facts,” said Allen.
“As the State Superintendent, you likely realize that with over 400 school districts in Wisconsin, one size does not fit all of us on any given topic. In the future, I would hope that you would ask for our perspective on topics as leaders first as opposed to forming your opinion based on a press release from an advocacy group,” Sebert said.
The Alliance for Education in Waukesha, a grassroots parent group, has been critical of the district. In the statement, the AEW said it has been in contact with the Department of Justice and the Wisconsin Department of Public Education. Their mission was to encourage the School District of Waukesha to rescind the controversial policy.