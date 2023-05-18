WAUKESHA — The teacher who brought attention to the removal of a song from a spring concert is reportedly being terminated.
Melissa Tempel, a dual language teacher at Heyer for the first grade, was placed on administrative leave in April. It is not known why she is on leave or if it has to do with the controversy over the song. "Rainbowland" by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus was on the list of songs for first-graders at Heyer Elementary School to sing during a spring concert.
In a tweet, Tempel said “Some first graders in Waukesha have been without their teacher for 31 days, they haven't been told anything about where she is or why she's gone. Tomorrow they will go to school and find out she is never coming back. Another dark day in Waukesha.”
The Alliance for Education released a press release on Wednesday.
“The Alliance is disappointed to learn that on May 15, 2023, after being on administrative leave for more than a month, Heyer Elementary School First Grade Teacher, Melissa Tempel, was notified that the Superintendent of the School District of Waukesha, was recommending her termination. Tempel had been placed on leave on April 3, 2023 and advised that if she communicated about the matter, she could be terminated. She remained silent for five weeks while the District investigated her alleged violations of Board Policy.”
The Freeman reached out to Tempel for comment but didn’t hear back.
SDW Superintendent Jim Sebert told The Freeman on Thursday, “This is a personnel matter so we are unable to make any comments at this time.”