WAUKESHA — Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 4, on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the County Trunk Highway XX bridge over Pebble Brook.
The bridge is located approximately 1.7 miles south of CTH XX’s intersection with CTH I (Lawnsdale Road) in the Village of Waukesha. Construction will continue through June.
The project includes bridge deck concrete overlay, structure repairs, approach paving, and approach guardrail. The construction project will be administered by WisDOT (Wisconsin Department of Transportation).
During construction, CTH XX (Oakdale Drive) will be closed to traffic at the project site. A detour will be posted that follows CTH ES (National Avenue) to STH 164 to CTH I (Lawnsdale Road).
For more information, please contact Kevin Yanny, Project Manager with Waukesha County Public Works, at 262-548-7750.