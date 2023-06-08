OCONOMOWOC — A condominium designed to look like an 1890s Victorian mansion is proposed for Oconomowoc on land that was once owned by a founder of the city.
The half-acre property is located at 503 N. Lake Road in the Isthmus Residential Zoning District and is located directly south of the Rockwell Park that is under development.
The condo developer is Tenderland Real Estate LLC and spokesperson Jeff Scrima said the city is happy so far with what they plan to build on the site. Scrima said the zoning in the area calls for any building to be a “historically correct” structure.
The Architectural Board discussed the proposal on Wednesday night but there was no action taken.
Oconomowoc city officials couldn’t be reached for comment by press time.
“They gave us a warm response and gave feedback on how we can make it historically correct,” Scrima said.
The developers plan to go to the Plan Commission and the Architectural Review Board in July.
“All of the units will have sunrise views of Fowler Lake and will be able to see Rockwell Park and the dam,” Scrima said. “And across the street they will be able to view the sunsets on Lac la Belle.”
The architect on the project is Johnson Design of Oconomowoc and they said the building will house five units including two 2,800-square-foot residences on each of the first two floors and a 3,900-square-foot penthouse on the third floor.
“The building looks great on all four sides. (The architects) have done an outstanding job,” Scrima said. “We are excited to enhance the historic Isthmus District.”
Johnson Design said in a letter to the city that the proposed building is reminiscent of architecture in the area dating back to 1870 and 1930.
“There are examples of Queen Anne, Italianate and early to mid-Victorian architecture in the Isthmus District,” Johnson Design said. “Our building has been designed to be in context and scale of the neighboring properties and reflect the architecture of that time period.”
Stapleton Realty is the agency assisting Tenderland Real Estate with the purchase. They confirmed reports that the property is currently owned by Tom and Nancy Kingsbury, who purchased the land and residence in 2021.
The Kingsburys demolished the house on the property and are planning to sell to Tenderland with a closing date in August. The house and land were once owned by Oconomowoc founder Albert Rockwell.
“I believe it is one of the most unique parcels on the isthmus,” Stapleton spokesperson Bonnie Lewis-Tschannen said.
Scrima confirmed that Tenderland is purchasing the site as a vacant lot.
“The home that was there was torn down by the previous owner,” Scrima said. “This will be a great site to put a historically correct home back on it.”
Scrima and Tenderland are also the developers of the Rockwell Condo and retail development located at 125 N. Main St.