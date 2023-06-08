OCONOMOWOC — A condominium designed to look like an 1890s Victorian Mansion received a first-step approval from the City of Oconomowoc Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The half-acre property is located at 503 N. Lake Rd. in the Isthmus Residential Zoning District and is located directly south of the emerging Rockwell Park.
The developer is Tenderland Real Estate LLC and spokesperson Jeff Scrima said the city is happy so far with what they plan to build on the site. Scrima said that the zoning in the area calls for any building to be a “historically correct” structure.
“All of the units will have sunrise views of Fowler Lake and will be able to see Rockwell Park and the dam,” Scrima said. “And across the street they will be able to view the sunsets on Lac la Belle.”
The architect on the project is Johnson Design of Oconomowoc and they said the building will house five units including two 2,800 sq. ft. residences on each of the first two floors and a 3,900 sq. ft. “penthouse” on the third floor.
“The building looks great on all four sides. (The architects) have done an outstanding job,” Scrima said. “We are excited to enhance the historic Isthmus District.”
Johnson Design said in a letter to the city that the proposed building is reminiscent of architecture in the area dating back to 1870 and 1930.
“There are examples of Queen Anne, Italianate and early to mid-Victorian architecture in the Isthmus District,” Johnson Design said. “Our building has been designed to be in context and scale of the neighboring properties and reflect the architecture of that time period.”
Srima said the proposal received positive feedback from the City of Oconomowoc Architecture Board of Review.
“They gave us a warm response and gave feedback on how we can make it historically correct,” Scrima said. “We are going back to the Plan Commission and the Architectural Review Board in July.”
Stapleton Realty is the agency assisting Tenderland Real Estate with the purchase. They confirmed reports that the property is currently owned by Tom and Nancy Kingsbury, who purchased the land and residence in 2021.
The Kingsbury’s demolished the house on the property and are planning to sell to Tenderland with a closing date in August. The house and land were once owned by Oconomowoc founder Albert Rockwell.
“I believe it is one of the most unique parcels on the isthmus,” Stapleton spokesperson Bonnie Lewis-Tschannen said.
Scrima confirmed that Tenderland is purchasing the site as a vacant lot.
“The home that was there was torn down by the previous owner,” Scrima said. “This will be a great site to put a historically correct home back on it.”
According to the Business Journal demolishing the former house did not require city approval beyond a raze permit because the building did not have any historical significance.
Scrima and Tenderland are also the developers of the Rockwell Condo and retail development located at 125 N. Main Street.