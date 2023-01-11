MUKWONAGO — Twins Charlette and Harper Esser of Mukwonago recently enjoyed some sledding fun and also turned 1 year old. Harper squealed with delight as her parents took her and her sister for a fun adventure. Their mother Keli McLaughlin and father Jeremy Esser were thrilled for a happy memory. Charlette was nicknamed Charnado like Sharknado. She is a daredevil baby who is silly and lovable.
“We call her our little adrenaline junkie. Harper’s personality has taken off in the past two months. She is a silly and goofy baby. She is always smiling and people don’t see all the scariness that has gone on,” McLaughlin said. Harper has ongoing medical concerns. Yet the little girl thrives in her own special ways.
“Charlette is eating and about to walk. Thriving. They are thriving in different ways,” she said.
Keli calls daughter Harper her little fighter.
The twins were born at 28 weeks in December 2021. As preemies they spent months in the NICU before Charlette was able to go home. Harper had more severe medical issues and required a longer hospital stay. The little girl came home in May, but the medical issues proved to be ongoing.
Harper had intrauterine growth restriction, which means she didn’t grow properly in the womb. McLaughlin was hospitalized a month prior to her girls being born. The mom-to-be had ultrasounds every morning including holidays.
“I had an emergency cesarean section and Charlette was born at 2 pounds, 7 ounces, and Harper was born at 1 pound, 3 ounces,” McLaughlin said. She added at day eight of life, no one was sure baby Harper would survive. She developed an infection and was intubated for 31 days. Harper had to undergo eye surgery and had two massive hernias repaired. During the surgery a gastronomy tube was inserted because she wasn’t eating. “It was crazy because she was breastfeeding well and then everything changed. She was getting sick again on and off,” McLaughlin said.
Shortly after being released in May, Harper was back in the hospital and released again in August.
“She has been home since, thankfully,” she said.
Being a premature baby, Harper’s lungs are in bad condition, which requires her to use oxygen.
Harper’s parents knew she has atrial septal defect, a hole in the septum that divides the upper chambers of the heart. Typically, this closes on its own or a patient has surgery to close it. At her last appointment there was concerns about the narrowness of her veins.
It was recommended the baby be seen by a pulmonary hypertension specialist. Harper was eventually diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return. This means the baby’s veins are attached to the wrong part of the heart or another blood vessel. Harper will have open heart surgery on Jan. 16. Surgeons will disconnect and reconnect her pulmonary veins in the correct spots.
“We have had so many scary moments to wait any longer. Jeremy and myself have had to do CPR on Harper twice. We have had too many scares and want her to be better,” McLaughlin said.
While Harper will still have medical challenges, her parents hope to get her to start eating and weaned her off the oxygen.
Raising awareness for preemies with paw print and bracelets
McLaughlin’s family started up the idea of a paw print and bracelets.
She has a young cousin who is learning in class about positivity. Anytime a student leaves the classroom or goes to lunch, they hit a paw print in class.
“If they are feeling down or need some positive energy they hit the paw. My youngest cousin asked if the class could put up a purple paw for Harper.
Because she needs positive energy and purple is the color which represents preemies. It stemmed from that,” she said.
McLaughlin lives in the Town of Mukwonago, which uses the symbol of the bear. She created a paw print and went through 80 in four hours.
“I was blown away. I had businesses outside of Mukwonago in Eagle and East Troy reach out wanting some. It is blowing up. We are calling it ‘Hit it for Harper’ but my hope is to raise awareness for preemies,” she said.
McLaughlin said being a mom of preemies is hard and it has been a struggle to stay positive. The amount of people that have reached out and posted on the Harper and Charlette’s Prayer Warriors Facebook page has helped her.
“I feel like I have a whole community behind me and Harper,” she said.
The purple bracelets and paw prints have made it across the country. There are some available for $5 or a donation of any kind at the Bee Well Cafe in Mukwonago or by visiting the Facebook page.
“This ‘Hit it for Harper’ is what my family and I need right now. It has helped me so much,” McLaughlin.