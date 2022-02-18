WAUKESHA — A Wauwatosa teenager has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in Brookfield that occurred in September.
A criminal complaint filed Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court charges Griffin Lakatos, 16, with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
Police allege Lakatos was driving nearly 45 miles per hour above the speed limit on Sept. 14 when he crashed into a Honda on North 124th Street. Police said Lakatos claimed to have been driving at about 45 miles an hour, but a download of his vehicle's computer data later revealed he was traveling at 78 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash.
That section of the road has a 35 miles-per-hour speed limit, police said, and it is considered a high-traffic area.
Lakatos told police he was on lunch break from high school and was going to McDonalds with his friends, according to the complaint. Lakatos was southbound when the northbound Honda turned across traffic to enter a parking lot.
The Honda was impacted in the passenger side door, court records indicate, and the driver was killed.
A witness said Lakatos and a second vehicle passed by at high rates of speed in the moments before the collision. He denied racing or being distracted, according to police.
Lakatos wasn't injured, according to police, and occupants inside his vehicle received minor scrapes and abrasions.
If found guilty, Lakatos faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine. His driving privileges would be revoked for one year.