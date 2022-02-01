Horizon West appealing raze order

WAUKESHA — After a meeting in Waukesha over the weekend, former residents of the evacuated Horizon West condominium building have decided to appeal the raze order issued by the city.

Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. They have since only returned to retrieve belongings. The six-story, 48-unit condominium building at 315 North West Avenue had structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling and causing rust, affecting columns and more.

Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.

Recently, the city of Waukesha issued a raze order for the Horizon West building. According to the timeline in that order, once every unit owner has been served, former residents have 30 days to appeal the decision to Waukesha County Circuit Court, and otherwise have 120 days to raze and remove the building.

Former Horizon West resident and aldermanic candidate Alicia Halvensleben said after the Condo Association meeting over the weekend that an attorney from Husch Blackwell has been retained. “That’s mostly so we can explore the options available to us,” she said of appealing the raze order. “At this point, we pretty much understand that the building will have to come down.”

If a raze order does go forward, the city could seek an order from the circuit court requiring that the property owners raze the building, or the city could have the building razed and the costs become a lien against the property — if Horizon West residents can’t or won’t pay the costs the city, could foreclose and the property would become the city’s, which is the more expensive option for Waukesha.

Where the case could go from here in Waukesha County Circuit Court remains to be seen. The major question remains who would pay for the demolition and how. Residents are still paying for some expenses associated with the building their former homes occupy and financing new living situations — many were already cash-strapped after having to pay more than $12,000 per unit for work on the Horizon West’s beleaguered balconies. They also now must pay for legal representation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the 48 families evacuated from Horizon West. To donate, visit https://rb.gy/r87f21.