Horizon West Condo Association to review all options

WAUKESHA — The Horizon West Condominium Association met over the weekend and formally voted to review all possible options, including the possibility of repairing the condominium instead of razing it, in order to buy the owners time to plan their next steps.

Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes on Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. They have since only returned to retrieve their belongings and the six-story building at 315 North West Avenue still stands. The building, however, was found to have structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling, causing rust, which is affecting columns and more.

Alicia Halvensleben, former Horizon West resident and Waukesha Common Council candidate, said the condominium owners more than likely will not actually repair the building; however, the formal vote gives the owners of the 48-unit building time to figure out what they want to do.

Raze order issued for Horizon West building WAUKESHA — A raze order from the Waukesha Fire Department has been issued for the evacuated Horizon West Condominiums building. Residents have 30 days to appeal the decision to Waukesha County Circuit Court, and otherwise have 120 days to raze and remove the building.

Recently, the city of Waukesha issued a raze order for the building. According to the timeline in that order, once every unit owner has been served, former residents have 30 days to appeal the decision to Waukesha County Circuit Court, and otherwise have 120 days to raze and remove the building. Every resident has yet to be issued a raze order, Halvensleben said.

Halvensleben said if they decide now to pursue demolition, then they have to start demolishing the building. The vote, with the possibility of repair, allows them time to consider their options.

“I don’t think anyone thinks it’s actually feasible to repair it, financially speaking, but this way it allows us more time to work with our lawyers and see what our demolition options are,” she said.

In addition, the condominium owners plan to continue talking with additional attorneys to review their options. Halvensleben said the number- one question the residents get when someone learns of the situation they are all in is why isn’t insurance covering this? She said they hope to dig deeper into why their insurance had denied their coverage and more.

Another Condo Association meeting is scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks.

Housing

Since leaving her home, Halvensleben found new housing within the district she is running in as an aldermanic candidate. She said she was able to do this because the mortgage for the Horizon West condominium was under her boyfriend’s name. The new house they live in together is owned by Halvensleben because she was able to obtain the mortgage.

“Now he is living in my house and we consider it our house, but on paper it’s just my house,” she said. “(It’s) super lucky, the way we did it.”

Halvensleben said Horizon West residents are expecting a long journey ahead and are seeking financial assistance. A GoFundMe is set up online at for all of the residents at https://bit.ly/3tBorrB.