WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely.
Carl Bergin, a condo owner, was working that evening while his teenage daughter was there working on homework. A relative picked up his daughter but he wasn’t able to get into his condo.
“By then everything was blocked off and I couldn’t access the building. The police said I couldn’t go in there,” Bergin said.
Two weeks later condo owners were allowed 10 minutes each to run in and get items. Bergin remembers people were standing in line outside in the cold.
“You finally got in and you get 10 minutes to go in and quick grab stuff that you need and leave. Ten minutes,” he said.
For Bergin the past year has been filled with homelessness and being buried in debt. He estimated he has racked up over $150,000 - $200,000 in credit card debt from the ordeal. For three months he used credit cards to live in motels. Bergin said it was difficult trying to find an apartment in the winter and only found two potential openings.
“The only thing I had going for me was I had a decent job. I was somehow able to maintain it. I don’t know how I did it,” Bergin said.
Due to the stress and uncertainty, he had to take a leave of absence to get himself situated.
“There was a time frame there, like two or three months, where I was on a leave of absence and it wasn’t paid,” he said.
Bergin said a majority of the condo owners who lived there were elderly and on a fixed budget.
“They might have been worse off than me. At least they might have had a family member who took them in,” he said.
All Horizon West owners were required to obtain homeowners insurance for their units, and the condo association also had an insurance policy through Travelers Insurance for the common areas and the building structure as a whole.
In April, 27 of the condo owners filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims. Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.
Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
The suit added the building is a total loss.
“In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,” the suit said.
Todd Dreger, another condo owner, said he would call the experience as an “anniversary of a nightmare.”
Summons to court
The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed. The original date was Sept. 20 to demolish the dilapidated condo building.
The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Oct. 28 in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. A hearing date has been scheduled for Jan. 3.
According to the complaint in the case, more than 120 days have expired since the raze order was posted on the building and respondents have failed to comply with the order.
The petitioner, the city, is requesting a hearing and for a judge to “order the city of Waukesha to raze the building, for costs and other relief as the court deems proper and equitable,” the documents said.
Dreger said on Thursday condo owners started to receive summons to appear in court on Jan. 3.
Dreger said it is because the building is not down yet. He added he knows he doesn’t have an extra $50,000 hanging around in his checkbook to pay for razing it.
“I mean it’s a nightmare. We already spent $50,000 last year just in legal fees,” Dreger said.
Dreger said a federal judge is looking at $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance.
“The scary part is everyone else has their own story. For a lot of people (condo owners) it’s not a story but a nightmare,” he said.
Condo owners like Bergin have experienced difficulty in finding housing, according to Dreger.
Dreger is grateful he was able to find a place to live quickly although he moved into it on Christmas Eve. He mentioned having to stay in hotels for several weeks.
“I know people who had to wait longer than I did for help with a security deposit or finding a place,” he said.
Dreger feels frustration about having to continue to pay for things associated with the building despite not living there.
“It’s like dumping salt on an open wound,” he said.
A GoFundMe was set up to help the condo owners. According to a June update on the GoFundMe, “Many owners have also seen a deterioration of their physical health since the evacuation. For others, just the logistics of moving suddenly and without warning was dizzying. Other residents have found themselves having to make changes to their lifestyles and standard of living. All of them have suffered financial hardship, both in equity and monthly expenditures.
“The owners do acknowledge that they are fortunate the problem was found before an actual collapse occurred. In addition, many owners have found a small bright spot to their plight through the kindness of family and friends and even strangers in their time of need. Help is still needed.”
As of Wednesday over $18,000 has been raised. To visit go to https://bit.ly/3HjDxXY.