WAUKESHA — The raze order on the evacuated Horizon West condominium building is now in effect.
Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. The order says the building must be razed and removed within 120 days.
Alicia Halvensleben, former Horizon West resident and current Common Council alderwoman, said the clock has started ticking as of Monday.
”We knew this would start eventually, but we weren’t sure when. We also know that we do not as individuals or as an association have the money to pay for the necessary demolition. Any demolition of the building would include the asbestos abatement (full tenting of the building and bringing it down floor by floor). This is for the safety of the community, but also brings the cost of demolition up significantly,” she said.
The six-story, 48-unit condominium building at 315 North West Avenue had structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling and causing rust, affecting columns and more.
The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed. Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.
Halvensleben said now that the clock is ticking, residents don’t really know what that means logistically.
In April, 27 condo owners, who lost their housing due to threats of imminent building collapse, filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims. Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.
The suit said before June 5, 2020, members of the condos’ homeowners association noticed instability in the balconies at the condo building. After some balconies were removed it was discovered there was structural steel that had been rusted both in the balconies and the beams and crossbeams that gave the building its “structural integrity,” the suit said.
The suit also noted the balconies that were removed had been sprayed with asbestos.
The city of Waukesha inspected the building and discovered it was at “imminent threat” of collapsing due to “compromised steel structure, significant degradation of “structural components throughout the building.”
Travelers had in “full force and effect a policy of insurance insuring” the condo’s owners as a result “of the failure of the building to have structural integrity,” the suit said.
The suit said Travelers Insurance, the building insurer, “failed and refused to pay legitimate claims” made by the condo owners.
“Travelers has never denied coverage nor accepted that its policy covers the loss. The only discernible position of Travelers is that the building can be repaired,” the suit said.
Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
The suit added the building is a total loss.
“In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,” the suit said.
Halvensleben said residents are working with a attorney and the city to find the best and most affordable outcome for everyone.
“Meanwhile the lawsuit with the insurance company is still pending. It has been assigned to a judge, but no new information on that front,” she said.
She added residents continue to face financial burdens.
”The residents face the continued hardship and tough financial choices in regards to owning (and often owing money on) a home we can’t live in compounded by new living arrangement costs that are now inflated because of the economy. Many people are considering bankruptcy and have had to downsize considerably,” Halvensleben said.