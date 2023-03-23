Horizon West owners appeal federal decision

WAUKESHA — The former residents of the Horizon West condos who were abruptly forced to leave their homes when the city ordered the building evacuated in 2021 have appealed a federal court ruling that found their insurance company had no requirement to cover the building.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman last November ruled for the Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut, finding whatever losses the residents of the Horizon West Condominiums endured were not covered by the policy in place at the time, and several exclusions to coverage applied.
The residents were suddenly evacuated from their homes in the 49-unit, six-story building Dec. 2, 2021, under order by the city. According to the complaint, sometime before June 5, 2020, members of the Horizon West Condominium Homes Association noticed instability in the building’s balconies, some of which were later removed by engineers and contractors. Afterward, they found structural steel had rusted both in the balconies and in the beams and crossbeams giving the building its structural integrity. Engineers concluded water of unknown origin got into the building and caused significant rusting of the structural steel.
City inspectors found “significant degradation of structural components throughout the building,” and determined the building was “in imminent threat of collapse.” The city declared the building was not repairable and is seeking to have it razed.
Adelman agreed with Travelers’ argument that exceptions in the policy applied, one being an exception to covering losses caused by local ordinance or law. Adelman also found that the policy contained exclusions to coverage for rust or other corrosion damage, collapse or loss of structural integrity also applied.
In appealing the matter to the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Horizon attorney Michael Ganzer said the 49 unit owners were “in the blink of an eye kicked out of their homes ... and are now subject to a demand to demolish their building and pay for it — just a further kick in the pants for the homeowners.” He said work to remove balconies at the building led to the discovery of latent, unforeseen damages from a contributory event. And the policy they had would have covered the loss had the building collapsed “but if the city of Waukesha orders the residents out before it collapsed, and the building is ordered razed because of the structural infirmities, Travelers would have the Court deny coverage. The district Court agreed. This is contrary to Wisconsin public policy inasmuch as it would encouraged the owners of Horizon West to stay in the premises pending a collapse of the building in order to be afforded coverage.”
Ganzer argued that the removal of the balconies was a cause of the destabilization and not subject to an exclusion in the insurance policy. He added that the exclusion for law and government actions should not apply because the order to evacuate and raze the building were the result of the loss, the cause of it.
In a response brief, Travelers attorney Michele Chapnick said it was clear that the the building was unstable before the policy became effective in May 2021 because flaws were documented in a city inspection in 2020. She said while there “is no question” the city’s evacuation and raze order were “devastating” for Horizon West residents, Adelman correctly found that exclusions in the insurance policy applied for a government order, rust, water infiltration, repeated seepage, and collapse. To the extent that work flaws during construction in the 1960s contributed to things, that, too, took place before the policy kicked in in May 2021, Chapnick argued.
“Even assuming, arguendo, that any physical loss of or damage to covered property occurred after the Policy incepted (it did not), all roads lead to express, unambiguous Policy exclusions,” Chapnick wrote in asking that Adelman’s decision stand. “There is no set of circumstances by which a legally viable claim has or can be made in this case.”
Chapnick also replied to the residents’ claims that the policy was one of “all perils” or “all risk,” meaning everything is covered unless specifically excluded. She said that is a mischaracterization of the policy, and Adelman disagreed with it, ruling that in order for that apply, the plaintiffs must show their loss was caused by a risk of said loss that occurred during the policy period.
“Therefore it remains Horizon West’s burden under Wisconsin law to prove that coverage exists under the Policy terms,” Chapnick wrote. “The question before the District Court and this Court is whether the pleaded causes of loss are “covered” by the actual insurance contract. As alleged, Horizon West’s loss was not. The pleading negates all possibility of covered and all possibility of legal relief. Judgment was properly entered.”
Ganzer said Wednesday he is to file a reply brief in a few weeks, then the matter will be set for oral arguments before the 7th Circuit in Chicago. When asked if any of the former condo residents have declared bankruptcy, he said “nobody has yet. They want to see what’s gonna happen with our 7th Circuit case but that is something actively being discussed.”
A separate action has been commenced in Waukesha County Circuit Court, with the city seeking the court to mandate a raze order be issued. A hearing on the matter has been set for April 18.
“It’s gonna take a while,” Ganzer said. “There are so many people involved and so much involved, nothing is going to happen quickly.”