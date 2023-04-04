WAUKESHA — Constitutional Conservative candidate Cody Horlacher was elected Tuesday to serve on the Waukesha County Circuit Court for Branch 7. He garnered more votes that Judge Fred Strampe who currently holds that seat.
With 94.7% units reporting, Horlacher received a total of 68,114 votes, or 55.3%, while Strampe got 54,610 votes, or 44.3%. There were 554 write-in votes, accounting for 0.4%.
Horlacher attended Marquette Law School and worked as an assistant district attorney before being elected to the Wisconsin state Assembly. A resident of Mukwonago, Horlacher serves in the Assembly District 33. While serving as a state representative, Horlacher has maintained a private practice.
Strampe has more than 25 years of courtroom and trial experience and before serving as a judge, he tried cases in both state and federal courts.
Votes are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Cody Horlacher
|68,782
|55.1%
|Fred Strampe
|55,518
|44.5%
|Write-ins
|560
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|124,860
180 of 187 units reported (96.3%)
