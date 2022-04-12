MADISON, Wis. — Republican state Rep. Cody Horlacher announced Tuesday that he won't seek reelection this fall so he can run for an open judgeship.
Horlacher said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s position after she won election to the state Court of Appeals in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher hails from Mukwonago and holds a law degree from Marquette University. He has served in the Assembly since 2015.
Twelve Republican Assembly members have now announced they won’t run for reelection. Six Democratic members have said they won’t seek reelection, for a total of 18 retirements from the chamber so far.
Six senators — three Republicans and three Democrats — have announced their retirement.