WAUKESHA — About two years after purchasing the former fire station along Sentry Drive, the Housing Action Coalition of Waukesha County and its community partners held a ribbon cutting for the new Waukesha Overflow Shelter on Monday morning.
Originally, the building at 1210 Sentry Drive was a fire station that turned into a homeless shelter during the 2019-20 winter season. However, it was later taken out of commission so that renovations could be completed.
Now, the shelter is open once again, and it offers 40 beds to the homeless community and also provides the homeless access to various additional services.
“This is the place many meals will be served,” said Jackie Smith, the executive director of the Housing Action Coalition (HAC).
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by a few dozen of HAC’s community partners and people from around Waukesha, HAC’s Executive Committee President Joe Pieper thanked the many people who came together to help fund the overflow shelter.
He also said having this shelter will seriously help the homeless community in Waukesha who previously spent time sleeping in shelters at places like church basements.
“Today is a pretty monumental day,” Pieper said.
Mayor Shawn Reilly also thanked the people who helped with getting the shelter open once again with additional beds.
But he also said there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in Waukesha to help the homeless community.
“We all know this journey is not complete,” he said.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow was the final speaker on Monday morning. He said the community of Waukesha always comes together to help those in need, be it after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy or to help the homeless, and this new shelter is an example of that.
“The community always steps up to help out,” Farrow said.
Anyone who would like to support HAC can do so by visiting www.waukeshacoc. org. A list of other organizations that help the homeless community in Waukesha can be found at
www.waukeshacounty.gov/accessserviceshomeless/housing.