WAUKESHA — When Danylo Radevych sees video of Ukraine, he recognizes the streets he used to walk as a child along with countless other memories.
“I remember and miss the times when I was playing tennis with my grandpa. We collected fresh fruit and vegetables from the parts of soil where people could grow their vegetables back then,” he said.
Now those same streets are different to him as attacks have left destruction in their wake.
The University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee graduate student lived in Kryvyi Rih with his mother, brother and grandparents until 2017.
Now he, along with the world, is watching the Russian invasion in Ukraine unfold.
Radevych's immediate family, who are still there, heard sirens on Monday warning of an air strike. Radevych said the Ukrainian troops were able to repel 12 rockets heading for his city.
“How long we can stand it? I don’t know,” he said.
Life for his family includes staying in hallways away from windows in the event of bombs.
The Ukrainians have a sense of abandonment, the graduate student said. To Radevych, many feel it is unfair a smaller country is facing a bigger country on their own without troops from different countries.
“Our best people are dying. My friends and mom don’t believe Ukraine can win this war by themselves,” he said.
Radevych said the spirit of Ukraine continues to be beautiful as well as the support from people around the world.
On Saturday, the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee was lit up in green and yellow. Radevych attended the rally and snapped photos.
“I wanted to show my friends Milwaukee supports Ukraine,” he said.
‘It's very uplifting, the unity’
Maria Haigh is in constant communication with her childhood friend Alena Yarmolyuk in Ukraine. They met as children in Kiev where Yarmolyuk still resides.
The pair correspond through an app called telegram, a freeware and cloud-based instant messaging service.
Haigh, a UWM professor, said many people in Ukraine are not surprised by the invasion.
“We knew there was a threat, they knew there was a threat, but nobody expected [Vladimir] Putin would do this,” Haigh said.
Yarmolyuk is staying safe by going to the bomb shelter when there is an air strike. Haigh said her friend hasn’t bathed in days because being naked contributes to a feeling of vulnerability. In a moment's notice her friend has to run to the bomb shelter.
If the war was a simple as street fight, Ukraine would win, Haigh said.
“If there are bombs and nukes, they don’t have the power to fight that,” she said.
The invasion is showing no signs of slowing down.
“An hour ago they bombed the television tower so now all the Ukrainian television went off the air,” Haigh said.
For people like Yarmolyuk, the internet and telephone are still functioning.
“It's very important to broadcast what is happening,” she said. Haigh and Yarmolyuk urge everyone around the world to stand behind Ukraine and show support.
“It's very uplifting, the unity, people know they have support,” she said.
Ukrainian mothers are showing unity toward their counterparts elsewhere, including Russia.
Haigh said there is a effort to connect mothers of soldiers from both countries. The Ukrainians are appealing to Russian mothers of children in the army. She added Russians must feel demoralized and don’t know what they are fighting for.
“This is what they are dying for. It is completely senseless,” she said.