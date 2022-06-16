WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. A memo dated Tuesday from the jail administrator said in anticipation of the Waukesha County Huber Facility on Northview Road closing, inmates will be transferred to the Waukesha County Jail to exercise Huber privileges starting today. The memo said “inmates will be allowed to exercise privileges as they currently do upon appropriate verification. Operational details will be provided to the jail staff and communicated to you as needed.” The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee will provide a Huber update at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Waukesha County Administration Center, 515 West Moreland Blvd., Room 130. There will also be an update on hiring and overtime within the sheriff’s department.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow released the following response to the memo: “Public safety is our greatest priority. My office and other county departments continue to work with the Sheriff’s Department and the judiciary on the long-term future of the Huber work release program. In the near-term, modifications to the day-to-day operations of the Huber program, including shifting where some Huber inmates are housed, are necessary to address the critical shortage of correctional officers. The need to keep the public safe means prioritizing staffing of the main county jail located at the Waukesha County Government Center. Public safety in Waukesha County is managed as a partnership among elected officials, including the Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and Judicial partners. The County Executive Office’s role in public safety is through management of departmental budgets and facilities operations.”
The Freeman reached out to Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson on Wednesday for comment, but he didn’t respond before deadline The Huber program allows people who are convicted of crimes to be incarcerated during non-working hours. They can leave incarceration for job searches, education, child care, elderly care, and medical needs.
The sheriff’s office is facing pressures to do more with less dollars and high inflation exacerbates the problem.
Another challenge is finding qualified people who want to do police work. There are struggles to find people willing to work in the jail. Due to correctional officer shortages, employees have to work overtime.
The question arose about how efficient it is to run two correctional facilities and a program that “arguably has some safety issues,” the sheriff said in a previous interview.
He added it makes more sense to consolidate staff into one building, consolidate the costs and the attention they are placing on this project.
The Huber Facility used to be located in the new Waukesha Historical Society building and relocated to Northview Road in 1990. Severson said there were discussions about where the program would take place and no one could come up with a solution. The Northview Road location was chosen, but it was never designed to be a correctional facility.
“It’s old and it was told to us at the time it was going to be a temporary solution. I would argue 32 years isn’t temporary,” he said.
The building outlived its usefulness decades ago and is straining the sheriff’s office’s financial resources in terms of maintenance, Severson said.
“Then there’s the question of the value of the property and whether the county is better served by having that property on the tax roll,” he said previously.