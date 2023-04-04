ELM GROVE — Newcomer Sam Hughes has defeated fellow newcomer David Irwin in a close race for the at-large seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
Hughes won 9,108 votes, or 50.2 percent of the total. Irwin wasn’t far behind, claiming 8,970 votes, or 49.5 percent of the total. Forty-nine votes went to a write-in candidate, for a total of 0.3 percent.
Hughes is the president of Bluegreen, LLC and has lived in the district for 13 years. His three daughters attend Elmbrook Schools. Hughes believes the most pressing issues facing the district are the need to raise academic proficiency levels, retain staff, and maintain financial stability without a tax referendum.
While serving the school board, Hughes said intends to make decisions that directly benefit the district's students while still respecting the partnership between parents and teachers. He notes that the schools are not part of the realm of politics.
As the winner of this election, Hughes will be replacing Jennifer Roskopf, who served on the board since 2020 and opted not to run for re-election.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
