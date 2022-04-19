Husband joins wife on Mukwonago Village Board

MUKWONAGO — A husband and wife duo will serve on the Mukwonago Village Board beginning Wednesday. Ken Johnson joins his wife Darlene Johnson, a longtime village trustee and Waukesha County Board supervisor, on the board.
He resigned as chairman of the Village Police Commission on Monday after serving over 10 years. He said he is not allowed to be on the commission and board at the same time.
Ken Johnson decided to run for office after seeing the growth his community was going through.
“I wanted to add my input into our community and what direction we are going,” Ken Johnson said.
He is hoping for the village to remain a small town community with a small town charm.
“It’s hard to do that. We are expanding and I need to see the interworking or inter-relationships with the other board members to see what direction they want to go,” he said.
Ken Johnson noticed two openings on the board with no one tossing their hat in the ring. He and Scott Reeves were elected on April 5.
The Johnsons spoke with the village attorney to make sure they could sit on the board together. There is no active policy against two village trustees living in the same household and serving on the same board. The Johnsons were told it is rare for a husband and wife to be on the same board. Ken Johnson said he isn’t concerned about marital influence as they are both “independent thinkers.”
Ken Johnson requested not to be seated next to his wife during meeting sessions.
“We are seated on opposite ends. We don’t want an appearance that we are going to vote the same or think the same. We are independent from each other,” he said.
His interests are regarding village growth and keeping the small town feel.
“We are accelerating our growth tremendously. I understand a number of constituents are no longer happy to see all the development that is going at a quicker pace than most people realize,” he said.
Meet the Johnsons
Darlene and Ken Johnson met decades ago while working for the Milwaukee Police Department. Darlene was a district station clerk while Ken was a police cadet. He graduated from the police academy in 1981 and was assigned to the fifth district where Darlene worked.
“That’s where things blossomed I guess,” Ken Johnson said.
Darlene Johnson quickly pointed out she waited nine years before they got married.
“I just wanted to be sure,” she said.
The couple must have been sure since they have been married for 34 years and have three daughters.
They moved to Mukwonago in 2004.
Besides the Milwaukee Police Department, he also worked for the Capitol Police Department and Wisconsin State Fair Police Department. He is a retired master sergeant with 22 years of service from the 128th Air Refueling Wing.
Darlene Johnson decided to run for village trustee after being on a Mukwonago neighborhood crime watch.
“After talking with different people, I went to the Village Board for something having to do with the police. After I spoke, people applauded me and told me I should run for office,” Darlene Johnson said.
She has been a trustee for over 13 years and has served as a County Board supervisor since 2016.
Ken Johnson said he and his wife have always been public servants including being active at St. James Church in Mukwonago.
“We agree that the benefit for other people is very relevant in our hearts,” he said.
On the lighter side, the couple’s feelings on sports differ occasionally. She kidded Ken can be a bit of a fair-weathered fan of the Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Brewers when the chips are down.
“When they are doing poorly he turns the TV off, but I turn it back on,” Darlene Johnson said.
The couple enjoys gardening, dining out locally and going to the movies.
Darlene Johnson said she is very supportive of her husband and described their personalities like Lucy and Ricky from “I Love Lucy.”
“I’m the Lucy and he is like Ricky. I know we have different methods of doing things but it will be interesting to see,” Darlene Johnson said.