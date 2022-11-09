BROOKFIELD — Republican Rob Hutton maintained a lead in the state Senate District 5 race over Democrat challenger Jessica Katzenmeyer in preliminary results at press deadline. District 5 largely encompasses Waukesha County, in addition to slivers of Wauwatosa in Milwaukee County.
As election results were trickling in at midnight Wednesday, 62.79 percent of Milwaukee County results were reported, while 100 percent of the Waukesha County results were tallied.
Based on the most up-to-date information, Hutton held a 58.95 percent lead over Katzenmeyer.
Hutton previously served in the state Assembly for eight years.
This fall, Hutton weighed in on a number of Wisconsin-centric issues, including the state’s business climate. “As a business owner in the manufacturing sector, I understand the real challenges businesses are facing,” Hutton told The Freeman in October. “First, we need to focus on income tax reform. Without those needed reforms, we run the risk of falling behind our neighboring states and no longer being competitive.”
State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, who currently represents District 5, previously announced he will not seek re-election.
Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.