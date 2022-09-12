PEWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising motorists traveling westbound on I-94 to use WIS 16 to allow for water removal operations to take place near the Highway T overpass.
Crews are pumping water from the eastbound lanes of I-94 across the westbound lanes into the drainage ditch. The operations are anticipated to last until early afternoon.
Westbound traffic will be routed onto WIS 16. WisDOT is asking motorists to use WIS 83 or WIS 67 to reconnect to I-94 going westbound.
Nearby, the Fox River in Waukesha is rising rapidly. The City of Waukesha reminded residents not to drive through flooded roadways.