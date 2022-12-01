Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow officially announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday at the Waukesha County Courthouse.
Dorow presided over the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man who drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021, and was convicted of killing six people. Dorow sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole two weeks ago.
Dorow, 52, is a former criminal defense attorney who was appointed judge by former Gov. Scott Walker. She has been elected twice and is active in the Republican Party in Waukesha County.
This is her first time running for a statewide office.
Presiding over Branch 2 of Waukesha County Circuit Court, Dorow is currently serving as the chair of the committee of chief judges. Dorow said her chair position coupled with her years of experience as a prosecutor and private practice attorney has brought her to this point.
“I am a judicial conservative who believes that it’s the job of the judge to apply the law as it is written to the facts of the case and not try and bend the Constitution and statutes to what I would like them to say,” said Dorow. “I’ve been put to the test as a trial judge in a way that separated me from others.”
The winner of the state Supreme Court race will determine the ideological makeup of the court, which is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives. Conservative justice Patience Roggensack is retiring which creates the open seat.
Dorow said Roggensack’s decision to retire leaves behind a legacy of excellence and large shoes to fill.
“It will undoubtedly be one of the most important elections for Wisconsin in recent history,” said Dorow.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice from 1992 to 2007 Jon Wilcox announced his endorsement of Dorow on Wednesday. Wilcox met Dorow over 25 years ago when he was running for the Supreme Court.
“I’ve been around a lot of judges obviously over my career, and you’re dealing with someone very special here,” said Wilcox. “I think of integrity when I think of her. I think of patience, I think of a calm demeanor. I think she’s somebody that I’d like to say she’s a judge’s judge, but I really think she’s a rock star.”
When Dorow announced her candidacy, tears came to her eyes as a long round of applause followed. Dorow said running is not something she would have considered if it weren’t for the amount of people asking her to run and the immense support of her family including her husband Brian, her three children, her parents and the rest of her friends and family who supported her inside and outside of the courtroom on Wednesday.
Support from others
District Attorney Sue Opper, who prosecuted Darrell Brooks Jr., has worked with Dorow for the majority of her professional career. She spoke during the official announcement on Wednesday.
“Being married to a police officer, she always put public safety as her first concern and always treated the numerous law enforcement officers that we deal with on a daily basis with the highest level of respect they deserve,” said Opper. “She really cared about her cases. That’s what I took away from her time in the District Attorney’s office.”
Opper and Dorow have worked on a number of cases together during Dorow’s time as a defense attorney and Opper’s time as assistant district attorney. During that time, Opper said she knew her to operate at the highest level of integrity.
“She respected a person’s constitutional right to an attorney, but not at any cost. She zealously defended her clients and advocated on their behalf, but always within the boundary set by law,” said Opper. “As a judge, I’ve experienced her to be absolutely dedicated to fair, reasonable outcomes, and that’s really the driving force in everything she does.”
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson thanked Dorow for her leadership within the community, state and the nation. He also applauded her for her work in the Brooks case.
“This case that we recently had with the Christmas Parade attack, we had the best person in this courtroom, Judge Dorow, handling that case,” said Thompson.
Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, both liberals, are running along with Dan Kelly, a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.
The Feb. 21 primary will narrow the race to two finalists for the April 4 election. The winner in that election will take the seat in August.
