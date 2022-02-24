Ice fishing fundraiser to benefit parade victim

OCONOMOWOC — This weekend’s annual Golden Beavers Ice Fishing Kids Fest and fundraiser has a special beneficiary — Olivia Stover, an 8-year-old who was injured during the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Golden Beavers Secretary Jeremy Hoadley said he hopes to raise between $5,000-$10,000 for Olivia. She suffered two brain bleeds and broken bones when Darrell Brooks, 39, allegedly drove his car on Nov. 21 through the parade groups, including the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, where Olivia was hit. She spent 12 days in the hospital.
“Olivia and her family are needless to say completely rocked by this,” Hoadley said. “Everyone was devastated.”
Hoadley said he went to school with Olivia’s father, Nick Stover, and he knew that this year’s ice fishing event could have a positive impact on the family. Money for Olivia will be raised through raffles and merchandise sales, Hoadley said, and virtually all of the money raised will go directly to the Stovers.
The Golden Beavers have been using the annual event to raise money for individuals since 2016. Several hundred people have shown up in years past, Hoadley said, and it grows each year.
Hearing the news about the fundraiser, Nick Stover said he’s filled with gratitude.
He said his wife, Olivia and himself will be in attendance on Saturday.
“We were over the moon when we got the phone call,” Stover said. “...They asked if we would be willing to have Olivia be the beneficiary and for us there was no question. It was an absolute yes.”
Olivia wasn’t the only Stover family member who was struck that day. Stover said his wife and mother were also hit along with Olivia.
It’s left enduring emotional and physical scars, Stover said, but Olivia is making a strong recovery. They recently returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida, and she plans to continue therapy and return to dancing once she is strong enough.
Stover said having his family together is the most important thing, and support from the Golden Beavers and the wider community gives him strength.
'This little girl is everything to me,' he said.
The Golden Beavers Ice Fishing Fest is set to take place sunup to sundown Saturday on Silver Lake in Oconomowoc. Fundraising raffles will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.